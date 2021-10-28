Military training is often associated with toughness and discipline. The same could be said for the Lakeside football program.
Four Dragon players have enlisted in the military and are leaving for basic training after graduation next spring.
Gavin Bish and Yunior Valeriano will join the Army, while Thomas Allen and Chris Chamberlain are ticketed for careers in the Air Force.
Before they set off to serve their country, though, the seniors know they have at least one more battle to fight for their high school football team.
Friday night Lakeside travels to Hudson for the Division II, Region V opening-round game.
“I’m very excited,” Allen said of the opportunity to play postseason football.”I’m ready to get out there and take it to them.”
The current Lakeside seniors were freshmen when coach Buzz Edwards arrived on the scene.
“These guys have bought in and been with me since Day One,” the coach has often said.
Sticking with the Lakeside program has been anything but easy. Until this season, the Dragons had won a total of just six games in three seasons.
Edwards recognized immediately that getting the win total increased would take a complete change in mentality from how things were being done.
But change is never easy, especially when the results do not seem to be in a hurry to present themselves.
“Winning six games in three years, it was really demoralizing,” Bish said. “It makes you think ‘Is there even any reason to keep coming out here?’ During the winter you ask yourself is it worth going to a lift. But, this year it’s all paying off.”
Not only has it paid off in the number of wins on the football field, but the toughness, the perseverance, and even the humility are qualities that the players say have strengthened them as individuals and have made them better prepared to begin their military careers.
“It’s shaped my character,” Valeriano said. “It changed me as a football player and as a person. It molded me for this opportunity to play this Friday. I’m ready for it.”
A changing of character describes a lot of what the Lakeside program is all about. Edwards began preaching mantras such as ‘we over me’.
He stressed accountability and there are consequences for not being where you’re supposed to be or doing what you’re supposed to do.
Allen said the new attitude was a lot about toughness, but more importantly, it was about caring.
“It’s a little bit like the military, but it’s more like a family,” he said. “It’s definitely hard at times, it’s demoralizing sometimes. But, coach will build you up and so will your teammates. It’s really fun to be around.”
It may be fun, but it’s also work, as in hours in the weight room after school and conditioning under the heat of the summer days before the start of the season.
“The two-a-days all the running, all the lifting, the conditioning it’s really made us tough,” Valeriano said.
Bish added, “A lot of people think Buzz is tough on us. But, a drill instructor is going to be 10 times tougher on us, you just have to get used to it. If you don’t, it’s going to be a huge shock and you’re not going to be ready for it.”
What the seniors
are looking to be ready for now is a Hudson team that went 8-2 on the season and knocked off three Division I opponents this season.
Last year they won three playoff games before bowing out to eventual state champions, Archbishop Hoban.
Bish said one of the biggest factors the Dragons will face is simply believing they can do it.
“My biggest hope is that we can get everyone else to believe,” he said. “Myself, Yunior, and Thomas, we believe that we can go beat Hudson and keep moving forward.
“We just have to get everyone else to believe it too. If everyone believes it, we can do it.”
