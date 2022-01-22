SAYBROOK — Lakeside boys basketball coach Matt Newsome summed up the way the Dragons season in one phrase: experience on the fly.
Friday night, against Hawken, Lakeside hustled and muscled … and came up a bit short at the end as they fell to the Hawks 64-57 in Chagrin Valley Conference action at Lakeside High School.
With only one player that saw significant varsity minutes a year ago, Newsome acknowledged the lessons his team has learned have been tough at times.
“We lost seven seniors,” Newsmen said. “We’re kind of getting experience on the fly. I thought we played with a lot of energy on defense. They [Hawken] shot a high percentage from behind the arc — I’d love to know what their percentage was — it seemed like they couldn’t miss. But a stop here, a turnover there, it could have gone the other way.”
The Hawks hit seven 3s in the game, to help them overcome an early 14-7 deficit and maintain a small lead for most of the game.
Lakeside finally caught them at 38 at the end of the third quarter and led twice in the fourth, but the final five minutes belonged to the Hawks.
A pair of free throws by Kamron Crockett gave the Dragons a 49-48 lead, only to see the Hawks rip off eight unanswered points before Crockett buried a 3-pointer to cut it to 56-52 inside two minutes to play.
Crockett finished the game with 15 points, nine of them coming in the final quarter. A starter earlier in the season, Newsome said the junior and first-year varsity player brings an immediate spark regardless of where and when he plays.
“Kam is our Energizer bunny,” Newsome said. “He brings energy. He started about half the games this year, but he brings that energy the moment he steps on the court. If he’s checking in from the bench, the second he gets in, he’s creating a turnover, he’s a difference-maker.”
A 3-pointer by Da’Sjaun Williams, who had to leave the game for a few minutes after taking a shot to the mouth early in the fourth quarter, cut the Hawken lead to 58-55.
The Hawks’ David Dettlebach cashed out a pair of free throws at the other end though, to push it back to a two-possession game. Crockett had a putback to make it 60-57, but once again Hawken hit its free throws to ice it at the end.
Williams equaled Crockett with 15 points to go with 14 from Fernando Cotts.
Newsome said part of the game plan was to get the ball down low to Izaiah Harris. The Edgewood transfer had seven rebounds to go with three assists, but could only tally two field goals for four points. Hawken’s zone defense kept Lakeside from getting the ball into the paint area nearly as much as they would have liked.
“Yeah, we really wanted to pump the ball into the low post, we just didn’t do a good enough job of it,” Newsome said.
Lakeside will be back in action Tuesday when the Madison Blue Streaks pays a visit.
