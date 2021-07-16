Daniel Garcia is a young man who’s not afraid to dream big.
The recent Lakeside graduate is also someone who is not afraid to put in the work to see those dreams become reality.
Garcia has fulfilled one of those dream. He has accepted an opportunity to play baseball at Garrett Junior College in McHenry, Maryland. McHenry is part of the Pittsburgh media market.
“I’m thrilled honestly,” he said of the chance to continue playing the game he loves. “I want to play baseball for the rest of my life, and to know that I worked hard to play at the next level is another small accomplishment to my big goal.”
As a senior this past spring, Garcia hit 319 for the Dragons with two home runs and 24 RBI, while patrolling centerfield.
Lakeside Coach Jared Sziber, who believes Garcia is just beginning to understand his potential, is also thrilled for Garcia.
“Danny is a great kid and I couldn’t be more happy that he has been given the opportunity to play at the next level,’’ the coach said. “He has worked so hard to get to where he is today. He loves baseball and it shows with the way he plays the game with passion and joy. He is just scratching the surface on his potential and it’s going to be a blast to watch him continue his baseball career at Garrett.”
Garcia cited the 2016 Fall Classic played between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs as when he realized his ultimate dream and goal was to one day play professional baseball. Garcia also began to understand the commitment it would take.
“I just decided to put 100% of my effort into baseball,” he said. “I always loved the game, but I did not realize how much commitment and sacrifice it took to play at the next level. It’s a sacrifice and I was willing to make that sacrifice and it paid off.”
Working hard meant playing baseball every chance he had. Aside from Lakeside, Garcia is also playing with the Bruisers American Legion Cowle Post 151 team this summer. Last summer, he played summer ball locally as the coronavirus pandemic limited opportunities.
Garcia also attended former Indians pitcher Jason Stanford’s baseball academy in Youngstown and was a member of the Lakeside swim team — something he said was very beneficial to baseball.
Garcia swam the 50 and 100-meter freestyle and butterfly events.
According to Dragons swimming coach Maureen Surbella, he would have advanced to the Division I district swim meet, but ‘his time, energy and heart was with baseball.’
“Swimming is maybe the best sport to get your body conditioned, maybe for anything,” Garcia said. “I didn’t realize that until my trainer [Stanford] told me that swimming is one of the best things I could do for my body.”
But, as much as he loved baseball, Garcia also knew he wanted to attend college.
“I still want to go through that college experience,” he said. “I realized the next level was college, so that’s what I started working towards.”
At Garrett, Garcia will study exercise science.
Concerning ball, the investment the coach, Eric Hallenback, made in getting to know him is what impressed him the most.
“I had a certain amount of options,” Garica said. “What attracted me was the coach. He put a lot of effort into getting to know me and trying to make me feel comfortable with school. He was very welcoming to me about being a part of that school and a part of that baseball program.”
In the spring, Garrett went 29-23, and fell 12-7 to Chesapeake College in a National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Region XX Tournament game to end the season.
