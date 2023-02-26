Pymatuning Valley and Edgewood will play at least one more game in the 2022-23 boys basketball season.
The Ashtabula County schools have reached the district tournament.
The Lakers are scheduled to play Beachwood at 7 p.m. today in Division III action at Niles, while the Warriors are slated to go against Youngstown Ursuline in a Division II semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.
PV (20-3), as the sixth seed, won a sectional title with a 56-45 win over LaBrae on Friday night.
Tyler Britton and Blake Krznaric were a strong 1-2 combination for the Lakers with 22 and 20 points, respectively.
The Bison defeated Garfield 83-56 for their sectional crown on Friday night.
For Beachwood, Nathan Lurie, a 5-foot-11 senior, is 26.3 points per game, while Noah Page, a 6-4 senior, checks in at 16.0 per contest.
“Beachwood is a tough team that has had a great run this year,” Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said. “They have tons of seniors, really skilled. It’s gonna be a great game.”
PV last advanced to the district in 2021, reaching the district final before losing to New Middletown Springfield 63-53.
“Really excited to get going, silver lining around playing on short rest,” Shontz said. “The boys are all focused right now.”
Waterloo and Perry are in the opposite bracket and will play its district semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The district final is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at Niles.
Meanwhile, Edgewood (15-9) earned its sectional title with a 70-62 win over West Geauga on Friday night.
Three players reached double digits, led by Zack Vencill’s 25 points. Logan Kray scored 19 points and Jacob Ernst added 17.
The Warriors are making their first district appearance since 2019. At that time, Edgewood played in DIII. They beat PV 71-61, en route to the Warren sectional championship.
“It is always nice to get back to the districts,” Edgewood coach John Bowler said. “It usually means you won two tournament games and you’re on a roll.”
The Warriors opened the tournament with a 67-60 win over West Branch last Tuesday.
The Warriors, as a 13th seed, takes on No. 1 Youngstown Ursuline. Ursuline rolled past Streetsboro 61-28 to win their sectional title on Friday.
Key players for Ursuline include: Jayden Payne, a 6-foot-7 forward who gives his team size and length down low; Terrance Pankey, a West Liberty commit and the primary scorer; Vincent Flauto, a sharpshooter, who had 20 points against Streetsboro with six 3-pointers and Deshaun Will, a sophomore transfer from Campbell Memorial’s district title-winning team last year. He is a knock-down shooter and can get to the rim.
“Ursuline is going to be a big challenge,” Bowler said. “We scrimmaged them early in the year and they are very good. I think our guys are ready for the challenge. It’s going to take a team effort, there’s no doubt.”
The Fighting Irish’s only losses this season have been to SPIRE, 70-67, and Canfield, 58-50. They beat Grand River Academy by three points and Chaney by 15.
Girard goes against Gilmour Academy in the other district semifinal at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The district championship game is slated for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.