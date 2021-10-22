ANDOVER — Ashtabula County has seen its fair share of weather impact games over the last couple weeks. But very few would have had a stoppage due to a tornado warning on their bingo cards.
The Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley girls soccer teams played in a Division III sectional final on Thursday night at PV High School. After a brief delay, the Lakers walked away with a 4-0 victory and a trip to the district round.
The match was scoreless with 18 minutes to play in the first half. Then everyone’s phone started buzzing and ringing, notifying a tornado warning in the area.
Officials were notified and play was immediately stopped. After roughly a half hour, the players returned to the field. The officials believe the warning was for northern Trumbull County and not southern Ashtabula.
“If you were in our locker room, they were just having fun, playing games. This is a really fun team to be a part of,” PV head coach Jerry King said. “Just how those girls get along, work together.”
By the time the players returned to the field, the rain that fell throughout the day had stopped.
And the Lakers (14-0-1) brought that energy to the game and finally opened the scoring.
Freshman Zoey Painter found a little space and put one past Grand Valley goalkeeper Shaina Callaway with 12:37 remaining in the half.
Four minutes later, Sydney Morrison had the ball just in front of the net. She fought through some traffic for a 2-0 lead.
PV jumped on the Mustangs (6-9) to start the second half. Painter scored her second of the night off an assist from Abby Knowles. A little less than seven minutes later, Knowles scored off an assist from Alaina Neczeporenko.
The constant rain soaked the pitch. Players on both teams slipped during the first half.
To counter the playing surface’s condition, King decided to pull a player from the front to the backline.
“We played defensively in the second half and it actually opened the field up a little bit,” King said. “It was just a muddy mess over there.”
Grand Valley head coach Vail Foltz wanted his player to come out with energy and compete for 50/50 balls. But they were unable to get enough chances to score.
“We just weren’t hustling like we should have,” Foltz said. “We weren’t winning balls. That’s all it comes down to.”
Callaway finished with 12 saves for the Mustangs — six in each half. PV goalkeeper Ellie Struna made five stops.
Struna made a critical stop before the tornado warning. GV had a shot at an easy goal on the left side of the net.
But the senior Laker made a diving stop to keep the match scoreless.
“It’s definitely nice to have her back there,” King said. “She’s tall, she’s done this before, she’s played in bad weather. Just to know the different elements, she comes ready to go.”
The Lakers will advance to the district semifinal.
They will play top-seeded South Range, which defeated Conneaut 7-1, at 6 p.m. on Monday.
