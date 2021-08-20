Lakers seeking to keep up their winning ways

The Pymatuning Valley Lakers enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in 2020.
The Lakers finished 8-1 overall, won a second straight Northeastern Athletic Conference title and reached the third round of the Division VI playoffs.
The strong showing gave coach Neal Croston, his coaching staff and players some confidence heading into this year.
"We expect to win," said Croston, who is in his 12th season of leading PV. "It's a little different attitude. Last year we had good vibes with the seniors."
The Lakers finished their regular season with six games. They defeated Hillsdale 18-8 after a first-round bye before falling to perennial power Mogadore 32-14 in the third round.
"We talk more situations," Croston said. "We know who's not here. We talk about finishing a game, a play, a quarter."
But Croston also realizes that this is a new season.
"We played solid for four quarters [vs. Mogadore], but kind of moved on," he said. "We've got to prove it this year."
The Lakers lost significant talent from last season's team, including Ashtabula County Offensive Player of the Year Tyler Bean. The top three rushers — Dillon Knowles with 541 yards, Jonah Wilkerson 508 yards and Bean 434 yards — have all departed.
Bean also went 51 of 77 for 902 yards with 16 touchdowns and three interceptions from the quarterback spot. Wilkerson also grabbed a team-leading 19 receptions.
On the offensive and defensive lines Victor Verba, the county lineman of the year, also graduated. On defense, back Mason Inman, with six interceptions, also departed.
But Croston is excited what he has returning.
"We worked hard in the weight room, but we can work harder," he said. "Before practice, we already had guys lifting 45 minutes earlier."
PV has a full 10 games scheduled. In addition to going against conference foes Mathews, Windham, Fairport Harbor, St. John and Chalker, the Lakers also have games against Mineral Ridge, Cardinal, Grand Valley, Rootstown and Toronto.
The Lakers will play the Mustangs for the first time since 2018.
"That's your rival," Croston said. "It's probably a good thing we're playing them early [Week 3]. It gives them a chance to see how they stack up in the county."
Croston knows the NAC will be a challenge.
"It's a new year," he said. "The tables can be switched on us if we don't take care of things."
Croston said being physical and competitive with a young squad are important.
"We have to have new leaders and be positive," he said. "We have a lot of young guys. If you can't play physical, you'll have a hard time beating anyone."
QUARTERBACK
Seniors Garrett Smith and Robert Verba have been working to run the power spread offense.
Smith was PV's starting QB as a freshman before sustaining an injury. He returned as a wide receiver when Bean took over at QB.
RUNNING BACKS
Senior Devin Ray is PV's top returning rusher. He picked up 218 yards on 31 carries with three TDs last season.
Verba, senior Jimmy Thomas and freshman Ty Vickery are also getting reps in the backfield.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Senior Andrew Root caught just three passes last season, but averaged 55.3 yards per catch. He also scored three TDs, and four 2-point conversions. Junior Devin Sharpe and freshman Ryan Croston are other receiver options.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Senior Tim Strang is the center, while classmates Thurmond Adkins and Hunter Smith are working at guard. Strang and Adkins are both returners.
Senior Dale Dehn and junior Kameron Cargill are the tackles. Sophomore Ali Fazal provides a solid backup.
Senior James McCullough, a mainstay on the offensive line last season, has been moved to tight end.
DEFENSIVE LINE
There are familiar names in the 4-4 base defense.
Verba and McCullough return at end with Adkins and Dehn at tackle.
LINEBACKER
Ray brings back 47 total tackles, which ranked second on the team last season, and three tackles for loss at inside backer. Junior Chase Vickery and Ty Vickery are options on the inside.
Thomas and Smith are the outside backers. Thomas recorded six tackles for loss last season.
BACKS
Root, from his safety position, picked off three passes last season.
Croston, Sharpe and freshman Jaron Nowakowski are working at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Verba is slated to punt with Ray at kicking off. Both players are also working as field goal kickers.
