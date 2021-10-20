ANDOVER — The ball was coming to the ground and kicked over the fence in front of the home stands. The clock ran out and the Pymatuning Valley boys soccer players celebrated Tuesday night.
After shaking hands with Lordstown, the PV players realized they got a chance to ring the victory bell following a 6-1 win in a Division III sectional semifinal.
It was the Lakers’ first postseason victory. The boys soccer program started in 2020.
The Lakers will travel to East Fairfield in Columbiana County to take on top-seeded Crestview in the sectional final at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The matchup between the Lakers and the Red Devils was the third meeting between the two teams. PV head coach Jessica Corson said the familiarity with Lordstown gave her players more confidence heading into the postseason match.
“The boys already had a feel for how they were gonna play against them,” Corson said. “We had a feel with what they were gonna be going with. We replaced some people on the field. If they changed players, we knew exactly where we were putting ours.”
Sophomore Caydence Wiser opened the scoring for the Lakers early in the first half. He took an outlet pass from classmate Trevor Clute. Wiser got into the open field and buried the ball into the top left corner of the Lordstown net.
“So much weight just lifted off my shoulders,” Wiser said. “It just means so much. Every second on the field with these guys is … words can’t describe.”
Sophomore Grayson Shanks gave PV a little breathing room toward the end of the half. Shanks took the ball down the right sideline and found a little room. He placed the ball in the bottom left corner in between the post and the outstretched hand of Lordstown goalkeeper Kaiden Anthony.
Wiser’s goal took the pressure off, and Shanks’ score gave the Lakers a confidence boost.
“It just eases them up,” Corson said. “They get a whole new confidence, a whole new energy. And it’s just amazing what these kids can do when they pull it together.”
The scoring opened up in the second half.
Clute scored off an assist from Peyton Corson with 28:35 remaining to push the Lakers’ lead to 3-0.
But shortly after, Lordstown got on the board with a score from Till Passbach. His shot snuck through the defense and past goalkeeper Brady Tisch.
With just over a minute to play, Wiser scored his second of the match off an assist from Blake Krznaric. Shanks picked up his second assist after returning from an ankle injury and finding Brandon Teter on a crosser in front of the net.
Tisch finished with two saves for the Lakers. Clute replaced him at goalie in the second half, and had one save.
Now the Lakers turn their attention to Crestview, which had a first-round bye.
But they’re also taking some time to remember Tuesday night’s victory.
“It feels amazing,” Wiser said. “We’ve had a rough year. Second year on, we’ve improved tremendously. The expectations … the sky is limitless. We can only go up from here.”
