ANDOVER — On the floor, Pymatuning Valley girls basketballcoach Geena Gabriel referred to her senior point guard Cassie Clute as “an energy-bringer.”
Whether it’s getting steals, running down rebounds, or shutting down the opposition’s key player, Clute’s intensity fueled the Lakers this season.
For the final games of the season though, the senior will have to be content with trying to bring that energy in a different role from the bench.
Uunfortunately, Clute’s season ended on Jan. 26 against Windham with her making just the type of play her coach had grown accustomed to seeing.
“I’d just gotten a steal and I was driving for a lay-up,” she said at the conclusion of the Lakers 75-9 win over Lordstown at PV High School Monday night. “The girl kind of pushed me and I kind of fell and I guess I tweaked my knee.”
Unfortunately, it was more than just a tweek, and Clute knew it right away.
An MRI confirmed the worst — a torn ACL that will require surgery to repair and has ended her high school basketball career sooner than planned.
“It’s been a pretty big loss,” Gabriel said. “She was definitely an energy-bringer for us on the court. Getting steals, getting tips, deflections, that type of thing.
“With her bull-headedness, if we needed a bucket and score, she’d get it, if we needed her to play key defense on someone, she’d stop them. Overall, she was a big factor on this team and it’s hard to replace someone like that.”
Clute added, “It’s very disappointing, especially right before tournament play.We didn’t get seeded quite as high as we would have liked to, but it was our best bet and hopefully it goes well.”
The Lakers (13-6, 11-4 Northeast Athletic Conference) are the No. 11 seed in the Division III sectional tournament, and will host 13 Crestview on Feb. 16.
Clute averaged roughly 10 points, 2.5 assists and better than four steals a game.
Her role now will be trying to generate the energy she played the game on the court with from the bench.
“Just bring the energy on the bench, the best that I can,” Clute said. “Keep encouraging the girls to play to the best of their ability and hope for the best.”
The energy was on display early and often Monday night against the Red Devils. The Lakers, as if taking a cue from their fallen floor leader, used their defense to create turnovers which they converted to easy transition baskets in surging to a 26-4 first-quarter lead.
“The thing we focus on the most is defense,” Gabriel said. “Our defense really fuels our offense. If we’re having a bad defensive night, it’s hard for us to score on the other end. We’re used to fast-paced, get a steal and go get a lay-up.”
The Lakers finished unofficially with 16 steals in the game, led by freshman Zoey Painter and sophomore Saige Payne with five each.
With the lopsided score, Gabriel took advantage of the opportunity to get minutes for all of her players.
Sophomore Leah DeMoss was one of four PV players in double digits, scoring a game-high 17 points. Jolene Sharpe had 12, Payne tallied 11 and Ellie Struna finished with 10.
As the Lakers turn their attention towards Crestview, and the reality of their floor leader has set in, Gabriel said the entire locker room understands the type of effort that will be required to advance in tournament play.
“I told the team, ‘She’s out for the season, it’s your turn to shine,’” the coach said. “Everyone wants to get points on the varsity floor. I told everybody to go out there and give me your best minutes.”
PV returns to regular-season action at Edgewood on Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.