Lakers holding their own despite  being a young team

Pymatuning Valley’s softball team entered the season with a question mark at a key position.
The Lakers needed a catcher so coach Andy Gray asked for volunteers. Seniors Kayla Pawlowski and Angolia Wiser responded. The pair alternate at catcher and their contributions have helped a young roster capture success in the first half of the season. PV currently sits at 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
“It’s a lot of hard work, working with them and getting them ready, especially having the pitchers we have, [they throw] very fast and a lot of junk,” Gray said. “We’re basically starting off at the very beginning with seniors. They’ve done a very good job for us.”
PV’s hitting seems to be its greatest strength so far this season. Baleigh Alderman leads the team with a .667 batting average, one home run, six triples, nine doubles and 26 RBIs with no strikeouts. Five other hitters eclipse a .300 batting average with at least 19 at bats.
Sage Payne provides a consistent force on the mound. She’s 5-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 36 innings. Alderman also proves to be another capable pitcher. Her 45 strikeouts lead the team, and she’s only allowed seven earned runs in 34 innings.
Fielding errors have been a problem in the majority of PV’s losses so far this season. Being a young team, they rely on less experienced fielders to consistently produce.
“We’re really young,” Gray said. “I’m starting five girls who are freshmen. We’re playing two sophomores that didn’t play last year because of COVID so they’re really freshmen. We’re making a lot of defensive mistakes, making some errors that I think if we would’ve played last year, we wouldn’t be making them right now.”
In games where the Lakers limit errors, their run support and pitching carried them to big wins.
Wins over conference opponents Windham and Fairport Harding highlight PV’s potential when avoiding defensive mistakes.
“Some of the games we can get through without having any mental mistakes,” Gray said. “But then I think when the pressure’s on, that’s when we start seeing our mistakes.”
After missing a year of growth and development last season, Gray entered the 2021 campaign with no expectations for his young team.
“My expectations, there really wasn’t any, my goal was to win 10 games,” Gray said. “I thought that we were going to have the pitchers to win 10 games. I wanted to get through this season on a positive note winning at least half of our games so we can build upon that for next year because we have such a young team.”
PV may have opened its season exceeding expectations and almost clearing the benchmark Gray set, but he still wants to see growth over the remaining games.
He believes his team can finish the back half of the season with more success than the first half.
“I hope that once we get through the half of the season we start not making the mistakes that we did early,” Gray said. “We can’t keep on using that we’re young. We have to learn. We have to build upon the rest of the season.”
