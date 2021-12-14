ANDOVER — With nine seconds remaining, Ellie Struna went to the free-throw line for the Pymatuning Valley girls basketball team. She sank both attempts to push the game out of reach.
The Lakers held off Grand Valley Monday night at Pymatuning Valley High School for a 50-46 victory. It was PV’s fifth straight win after dropping the season opener to Jefferson.
The Mustangs (0-5) kept the game close from the opening tip, but a free throw by Struna pushed the PV lead to 41-34 with less than three minutes to play.
GV cut the lead to 48-46 with 14.2 on the clock following a layup by Courtney Hivick. But the Mustangs were out of timeouts and Hivick was forced to foul, sending Struna to the line to clinch the win.
“I knew somebody was coming to foul me,” Struna said. “I’m glad they did.”
The Lakers kept pushing the ball down the court in the closing minutes. GV head coach Bob McKinney called timeouts after scores to try to extend the game. But the breaks also gave PV head coach Geena Gabriel opportunities to remind her players to relax with the lead.
The problem for the Lakers was their free throw shooting. PV had chances to put the game out of reach earlier in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers were unable to convert. Overall, they shot 14 of 30 from the line.
“You gotta make your free throws and that would have been the whole difference in the ballgame, for sure,” Gabriel said. “I think it was all mental with the girls. I think it was the energy of the game. We didn’t make them at the time, but luckily, it wasn’t the end result.”
Struna finished with nine points, four rebounds and a team-high three assists. Alaina Neczeporenko led the Lakers (5-1) with 13 points and she grabbed seven rebounds. Cassie Clute added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists while Kali Sembor had eight points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Hivick led all scorers with 24 points along with seven rebounds. Carly James scored 13 points with a game-high six assists and Dixie Miller had three points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Mustangs are still looking for their first win of the season.
But McKinney was encouraged with his team’s performance Monday night. He saw a decrease in turnovers compared to previous games and his team played better defense.
The next step is consistently applying that defense.
A couple small runs throughout the second half kept the Mustangs from completing the comeback.
“We just had a couple of moments where we had a lapse,” McKinney said. “That’s happened a lot, but we’re getting better.”
Those runs were generated by the Lakers’ veteran players. The combination of Sembor, Struna and Neczeporenko scored all of PV’s 16 four-quarter points.
The win also snapped the Lakers’ two-game skid against the Mustangs.
“My seniors, they did a great job today,” Gabriel said. “They really wanted a win against Grand Valley because we only play them once this year and they really wanted to win the rivalry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.