By WARREN DILLAWAY
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — An aggressive defense helped the Pymatuning Valley girls basketball team to a 59-31 victory over Badger on Monday.
It was the school’s “Pink Out” game to fight breast cancer as a large number of fans attended.
The Lakers wore pink uniforms purchased for the team to wear annually for the game, which school administration has held for more than a decade. It was also an emotional night as seniors were recognized for their efforts.
The Lakers got off to an early lead with the help of senior Ellie Struna who scored 10 of the team’s 22 first-quarter points.
“They (the Lakers) definitely pulled it out for our seniors,” PV head coach Geena Gabriel said.
She said they focused on stopping Badger’s Katie Grexa but more importantly playing sound defense overall.
Gabriel said the defense led to some fast break points but the Lakers (11-4) did not do well from the foul line, hitting only 8 of 17 foul shots. The Lakers were second in the NAC coming into the Monday match.
Gabriel said she hopes to help the girls limit turnovers.
“We have to slow down and gather ourselves,” she said.
After the quick start the Lakers slowed a bit in the second quarter and Badger closed the gap to 32-20 at halftime.
Badger came out and scored a couple of quick third-quarter baskets, but the Lakers quickly got a few steals and made some shots for a 49-26 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Badger head coach Lavell Turnage said his team did not bring the energy needed to win. He said the Braves (8-7) got behind early and couldn’t come back.
Turnage said he hopes to focus on the team’s defense, the Braves’ strength.
“We’re a team that hopes to make a little noise at the tournament,” he said.
The “Pink Out” included sweets available for purchase and baskets for an auction with proceeds going to the local chapter of the Susan J. Komen Foundation, said Lori Slekar, who helped organize the event with Danielle Croston.
“Obviously we couldn’t do it last year [because of COVID-19] so we were happy to be back,” Slekar said.
“Donations were overwhelming as always. We have a great group that supports us,” Croston said.
