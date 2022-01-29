ANDOVER — Early in the season, Pymatuning Valley basketball was not a pretty scene.
The Lakers were young, inexperienced and had a record that showed it.
Friday night, the Lakers picked up their third win in a row, 68-54, over Badger at Pymatuning Valley High School.
The Lakers have been winning a lot more of late, but that doesn’t mean it’s always pretty.
Against the Braves, PV had their share of turnovers, missed shots and sloppy moments, but the difference in the game was its energy.
“You can tell by looking in the faces of the guys on our team,” Tyler Bitton explained of the energy level his team has brought to the court. “We get all hyped up, we just all play so much better when we bring that energy.”
Britton along with Blake Krznaric shared scoring honors with 18 points apiece. It wasn’t just scoring though that made the difference, it was an entire team making things happen at both ends of the floor.
Robert Verba had ten rebounds to go with eight points and three assists. He was also tasked with guarding the Badger’s best player, Jack Lendak. Verba’s job every night is to guard the opposition’s best player according to PV coach Ryan Shontz.
Helping out Verba, Britton and Jansen Smith had three steals each to lead a defensive effort that kept the Braves frustrated much of the night.
Shontz knows as well as anyone, his team is not always poetry in motion on the court, but the energy the Lakers play with made a difference.
“That’s the change we made from the first half of the season to the second,” Shontz said. “We are bringing a lot more effort. Our execution is still garbage at times, but our energy is covering up a lot of our mistakes. At times we still don’t know what team we’re throwing the ball to, but the energy takes care of a lot of our problems.”
Badger scored the first three points of the contest, but PV (9-7, 7-3 Northeastern Athletic Conference) immediately answered with a 10-0 run. The Lakers maintained the double-digit margin throughout the game but did not put the Braves away until early in the fourth period.
Smith opened the fourth by nailing a 3-pointer to stretch the PV lead to 46-32. Badger answered, but the Lakers came right back with Krznaric scoring off an assist from Britton. Then one trip down the floor later, Krznaric found Zane Neczeporenko, for an easy hoop. Neczeporenko returned the favor less than a minute later, dishing to Krznaric for an easy two, giving the Lakers an insurmountable 53-36 lead.
Though it hasn’t always been pretty, Shontz said he believed his team had the potential to play the way they are right now.
“Absolutely,” the coach said. “I’m still underwhelmed by the way we started the season. I think we gave away a few games and our record could be better than it is. But, the way we’re playing right now, we’re getting ready for the playoffs. Getting into that mode, playing with that kind of energy to win playoff games.”
Before the postseason tournament begins though, the Lakers still have a few regular season games to go, including a trip to Fairport next Tuesday.
Badger was led by Lendak, who had 27 points.
