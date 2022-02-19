KIRTLAND — The Pymatuning Valley girls basketball team kept it close against Kirtland on Saturday but fell short, losing 42-33 during a Division III sectional final.
Pymatuning Valley got out to a 5-0 lead early in the game, making Kirtland work for every basket leading to a 5-5 tie at the end of the first quarter.
Kirtland didn't panic, passed the ball and waited for shots to drop, earning a 15-12 halftime lead with some 3-point shots. A full-court press also made it difficult for the Lakers to get the ball up court.
Pymatuning Valley head coach Geena Gabriel said she was disappointed her team couldn't pull the upset.
Gabriel said her team was too passive on offense. She said the team likes to pass the ball, but the extra passing led to a few turnovers.
Gabriel said she is going to miss her three seniors Cassie Clute, who was injured earlier in the season and unable to finish the campaign, Ellie Struna and Kali Siembor.
"They are going to be vital losses," she said.
Siembor led the Lakers with 14 points and junior Alaina Neczeporenko was second on the team with 13 points.
There is hope for the future as Gabriel continues to construct the building blocks at her alma mater.
"We have a young team. ... This was a growing season," she said.
Gabriel said the program is building with youth camps. She said a lot of freshman, sophomores and juniors will get a chance to contribute.
"It [the season] is definitely something we can grow our base on," she said.
Kirtland head girls basketball coach Brittany Zele, a Geneva High School graduate, said her team's defense kept them in the game during a cold-shooting first half.
Kirtland also depends on a lot of passing to have success.
"We try and stick with the motion offense," Zele said.
Kirtland is scheduled to continue tournament action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Warren Champion.
