ASHTABULA — When St. Thomas Aquinas jumped out to a 7-0 lead entering the bottom of the third inning during a Division IV sectional semifinal at St. John, it looked like Tuesday’s game would end in five innings.
But the Heralds didn’t let that happen. St. John went on to lose 10-2 in seven innings, leaving a few runners stranded over the final five innings, to end the season 8-11.
“I told them, ‘We need everything,” Heralds coach Alvin Rodriguez said. “When your back’s against the wall and it’s time to play and play for your seniors, somebody like Dan [Miller], they did. They came together. They did better than we expected.”
St. John’s two runs came on a two-out double over the center fielder’s head by Dan Miller in the bottom of the third inning.
One batter later, Devyn Mercilliot hit a single to center field. Miller came home, but a great throw and tag earned the Knights the third out of the inning.
A few more scoring opportunities presented themselves, but they ended with strikeouts and ground outs.
In five of the seven innings, St. John led off with an out.
“We’re just young,” Rodriguez said. “We have a lot to grow on. It’s tough to lose somebody like Dan Miller. He’s a phenomenal leader, but we have his brother behind him. I think we have a bright future.”
St. Thomas Aquinas scored five runs in the top of the third to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Back-to-back doubles down the third baseline by Colin Nance and Evan Kugler setup the scoring. An error, walk, three singles and a sacrifice fly to left field created the big cushion.
The Knights added runs in the fourth and seventh to increase their lead. St. Thomas Aquinas totaled 11 hits, most of which were timely, whereas the Heralds tallied seven, but failed to get a timely hit, aside from the third inning.
“They are better than their record,” Rodriguez said of St. Thomas Aquinas. “They played a lot of tough teams before us, and we knew that coming in. I think when we drew the seeds, they were like a two-win team that’s way better than a two-win team.”
Rodriguez pointed to his team’s work ethic among both inexperienced and veteran players as one of the constant trends from his first season at the helm.
“A lot of people who hadn’t played baseball for many years really showed up for us,” Rodriguez said. “Somebody like Jesus Hernandez, who I think this is his second year playing, is a real bright spot for our future.”
Tuesday’s game may have marked the end of St. John’s postseason, but a few positive trends for a young team, combined with the motivation of the loss, could create an offseason of improvement.
“My hope is we go into an offseason remembering this kind of loss and knowing we got better throughout the year and know that we’re building and not lose momentum,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what I’m really shooting for with the other coaches is just to come back, hit an offseason hard and just know we need to grow.”
