MENTOR — Sammi Kistler calmly walked toward the box beside Madison girls soccer captain Reagan Swinarski.
The official gave the signal and Kistler sent the ball into the bottom corner of the net.
The Madison fans, coaches and players immediately broke out in celebration.
The Blue Streaks punched their ticket to the Division I district final.
The Blue Streaks beat Mentor 2-1 in a five-round shootout on Monday night at Mentor High School.
“I’m happy [Madison head coach Chad Butler] has trust in me,” Kistler said. “I’m glad I executed the way he wanted me to.”
Kister has been a reserve for Madison (14-5-1) this season. She hadn’t played for Madison prior to this season.
But with the season on the line, Butler decided to put her as the final shooter in their lineup.
“When you’re putting together a PK lineup, it’s not about minutes on the field, it’s about who can put the ball in the spot every single time,” Butler said.
“And we have a lot of girls who can hit them low and hard, and Sammi consistently puts them up. I thought that would give her the benefit coming in the end of the lineup.”
The two teams played a scoreless first half. The first score came quickly in the second, however.
Mentor created a crowd in front of Madison goalkeeper Autumn Hejduk.
With the ball getting batted in every direction, Emily Wachhaus eventually tucked a dribbler into the bottom-right corner with 37:49 to play.
But Madison responded quickly after the Cardinals knocked down Madison’s Ryan Bruns in the box.
The Blue Streaks took advantage with a successful penalty kick by Emma Brugard to tie the match at 1.
The teams went scoreless the rest of the way.
And the defense continued through two 15-minute overtime periods. The next step was the five-round shootout.
“It’s definitely not how we drew it up, but a win’s a win,” Butler said. “I’ll take it.”
The Blue Streaks lost a previous meeting with Mentor 1-0.
Butler said Hejduk was determined to get a win in Monday’s match. And she put the team in position with an important save.
After Swinarski scored on Madison’s first attempt, Hejduk deflected a ball from Mentor’s Kiley Kolschetsky.
The save gave the Blue Streaks a slim advantage.
Successful penalty kicks by Katie Frania, Amelia Swinarski and Burgard meant Kistler needed to make her attempt to end the match. And she did.
Hejduk finished with 10 saves.
“I can’t put into
words how much it means for me to do that for my team,” Hejduk said.
Now the Blue Streaks will advance to play top-seeded Walsh Jesuit, which beat New Philadelphia 9-1 on Monday night. The district final is scheduled for Thursday at Eastlake North.
