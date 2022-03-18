Jefferson’s Taylor Skinner has a packed schedule. In the summer she’s coming off track season and preparing for volleyball. But she still has time to squeeze in some time in the gym.
She wanted to focus on improving her scoring this past summer. and the improved offensive output led to the forward being named the Ashtabula County Player of the Year.
“I spent hours in the gym shooting or working on my ball handling and playing each other in five-on-five or one-on-one,” Skinner said.
The season didn’t go as well as Skinner would have liked. The Falcons finished 8-13 and lost to Girard, 46-33, in the first round of the Division II playoffs.
The Falcons featured a number of players that lacked experience. As a senior, Skinner took on different roles within the team. She was the primary scorer, the rim defender and also handled the ball.
Passing became an important part of Skinner’s game in the 2021-22 season. She wanted to get her teammates more involved, so she focused on distributing the ball more than in her previous three seasons.
“It’s not just me,” Skinner said.
She separated herself with her ability to wear multiple hats for the Falcons and her athletic skills developed in her other sports.
But there’s no rest for Skinner.
She didn’t reach her goals in volleyball and basketball this year, but she feels she can in track. She’s preparing to make a push to state in the 400. She saw here brother make it to state. Now she wants to go to the state meet.
She took time out of that busy schedule to give credit to her coaches and teammates. She was grateful for the hours the people around her spent making her a better basketball player over the last four years.
“It was just an amazing experience,” Skinner said.
