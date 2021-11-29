Jefferson's Palm endures, earns county volleyball COY honor

It was a season Don Palm had not experienced before.
The veteran Jefferson volleyball coach dealt with personal issues, yet perservered and guided the Falcons to a 16-8 overall record.
For those efforts, he has been selected as the Ashtabula County Volleyball Coach of the Year in the 2021 season.
“It’s a special honor, considering I know all the coaches in the county,” Palm said.
The season started with Palm having gall bladder surgery. It continued with a bout of COVID and his 3-year old child spending time at Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.
Palm missed three matches, including the team’s five-set loss in a Division II sectional final match.
“There was a lot of people who helped influence the success of this season,” he said. “Becky DeGeorge, my JV coach, coached a couple of matches. My wife [Sarah] has been tremendous as has my family. A lot of credit goes to those people.”
Palm, in his 12th season, watched his team battle in a rugged Northeast 8 Conference and Division II district.
The Falcons finished 10-4 in the league with two losses each to Lakeview and Girard.
Jefferson also fell to Lakeview 3-2 in a Division II sectional championship.
“We understand we have a difficult district,” Palm said. “I was pleased with our season. We overcame a tremendous amount of adversity.”
The Falcons accomplished one goal this season, though.
“We wanted to beat the county schools, and to do that was exciting,” Palm said.
Seniors Taylor Skinner, Jaxyn Simmen and Monica Devine gave Jefferson solid leadership.
Skinner, a middle hitter, was a dominant blocker on the defensive side. She led the team with 96 block kills and a .251 hitting percentage.
Skinner also placed third with 174 kills.
“We had the maturity to execute the game plan,” Palm said. “Taylor and Monica were able to get kills and Jaxyn, our captain, showed her maturity on and off the court.”
The Falcons also received an infuse of talent with their younger players.
“I saw growth from all of our players,” Palm said. “I felt we had a good mix of experience and girls stepping up, especially our sophomore class.”
Sophomore Helaina Edgar, a setter, played all six rotations. She paced the team with 619 assists and was second with 26 block kills.
Sara Stone and Chloe O’Rourke, Edgar’s classmates, were also among those who stepped up to fill needs.
Stone, a libero, played all six rotations. She was first on the team with 197 points; second with 406 serve receptions and 240 digs and third with 47 service aces.
O’Rourke, an outside hitter, played all six rotations. She led the team with 429 serve receptions, 258 digs and 59 service aces and was second with 175 kills and 193 points.
With what is returning and a new crop of players, although there will be challenges, Palm is optimistic the Falcons can play at a high level.
“The underclassmen have to step up,” he said. “There are big shoes to fill. We won’t have a lot of height, but there’s no reason we shouldn’t be competitive next year.”
