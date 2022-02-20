Even though she broke through to the state meet a year ago, the district swim meet is still a bit of a haunting memory for Jefferson’s Isabella Hanek.
Two years ago, Hanek entered the competition with a sinus infection that wrecked her day. A year ago, she qualified for the state meet in the 100-yard backstroke, but DQ’d in her second event.
Last Friday however, Hanek put all of her previous misfortunes behind her and is returning to Canton this week for the Division II swim meet; this time competing in two events.
Hanek took third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.39 and eighth in the 100 freestyle, which she swam in a time of 54.25 at the Division II District swim meet at Cleveland State University last Friday.
Even after the excitement of her accomplishments, the Jefferson junior had to admit that previous flaws at CSU were lingering on her mind.
“It was definitely scary, especially because I did DQ in the 50 free last year,” she said. “I was swimming two free events this weekend, so it was a little bit scary having that mental block of ‘what if I DQ again.’ But, I had to do what I had to do.”
What she did not have to do though was the switch from the backstroke event that she qualified in a year ago. Hanek and her father and coach Steve Hanek were both confident she could qualify in the backstroke event again, but the chance to become a state qualifier in three different events was something the father-daughter team decided to shoot for.
“My dad and I along with my club coach wanted to try to go in the free to just say ‘I went in three events and not just two,’” she said.
Father knows best, especially when it comes to looking out for his daughter’s future.
Isabella Hanek wants to swim for a Division I college program. Steve Hanek knows the college recruiters are looking for versatility.
“They’re looking at how diverse a swimmer she is going to be for us if she makes that next level,” Steve Hanek said. “She wants to go Division I, but she has to be more than just a back-stroker. She’s always been fast on her 50 free. She hasn’t had the confidence in her 100 free. We worked really hard, she made huge time drops and we felt it was time to put her under a little pressure and see how she responds.”
There was a little apprehension on the swimmer’s part about the change.
“My 100 free is hit or miss,” she said.
Friday was a hit though and was also definitely the right decision.
“It’s awesome,” Isabella Hanek said. “If you were to tell me my freshman year that I’m going to be a state qualifier in three events, I would not have believed you. It’s really just crazy to wrap my head around, it’s just crazy.”
Next up is the preliminaries at the CT Branin Natatorium on Thursday, where she will compete in a pool of 24 swimmers. If she finishes in the top 16, she will return on Friday for the finals.
A year ago she took 16th in the backstroke. It was her first time ever swimming at the pool in Canton.
This year, with some previous experience from not only last year’s state meet, but also time with her club team swimming, she feels better prepared to deal with the pressure of the state meet.
Of course, she also knows nerves will still be a factor.
“There’s a lot of energy, a lot of adrenaline in the air,” Isabella Hanek said. “I think I’ll be a little more relaxed just because I know how the meet goes. Last year, I didn’t know what was going to happen, it was pretty scary, but that’s okay.”
