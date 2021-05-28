AUSTINTOWN — Jefferson runner Megan Brand sprained down the track, leaping over hurdles. She crossed the finish line to advance to the regional final in the Division II Region 5 final on Saturday.
Brand finished seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a 16.83. The top two seeds in each heat and the top four remaining times advanced.
“I was seeded sixth in that race,” Brand said. “I felt good in that race. I knew that I could maybe qualify for finals. I went out and ran as fast as I could. I did the same for the [300 hurdles], but those girls are fast.”
The regional meet was held in Austintown. The finals for most of the events will be held on Saturday. The meet will start with field events at 11 a.m.
Brand finished 13th in the 300 hurdles toward the end of the night. She was seeded 13th entering the event, so she knew it would be difficult.
Brand will have a bit of a packed schedule early Saturday morning.
She will compete in the pole vault to start Saturday morning and will almost immediately turn around to run the hurdles.
“Warmups start at 10 [a.m.], pole vault actually starts at 11. I’m hoping to do well in that,” Brand said. “Hurdles is the first running event that day, so hopefully I won’t have to leave pole vault early and go back. My legs would be really tired.”
While Brand advanced, the rest of the Ashtabula County field didn’t fare as well.
Edgewood sophomore Sarah Coxon came in eighth in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet and 4 1/4 inches.
Reid Boczar had an 11-foot 6-inch leap in the boys pole vault to finish 10th.
Edgewood’s Austin Jury finished toward the bottom of the standings after he didn’t clear the opening height.
Edgewood’s girls 4x800 relay team ran a 10:14.69 to finish in 10th, one spot ahead of Geneva. The Eagles ran a 10:20.36.
Geneva senior Emmy Bryan’s day started by finishing seventh in the high jump. The event took the top-four finishers, but she finished with a 4-11 on a night where Brooklyn’s Jenna Young had a 5-foot 6-inch jump.
Bryan was also a part of the Eagles’ 4x400 relay that finished 11th with a 4:19.46.
“Honestly, it was really intense,” Bryan said. “I didn’t expect that many people to come in at the 5-foot bar. And it went up by 1-inch increments, usually we go up by twos. It was a little bit different, but it’s a lot of pressure today. I’m happy for everyone else that made it though.”
But Bryan said a little weight has been lifted off her shoulders entering Saturday.
Pole vault isn’t her strongest event, so she doesn’t think there will be too much pressure.
“I’m still ranked pretty high and I’m still gonna carry it with the same amount of respect that I did for high jump,” Bryan said.
She will be joined by some familiar faces in the pole vault. Geneva’s Gabbi Selman and Bryan grew up with Brand in gymnastics.
“Pole vault is bringing us back to the good old days when we were young and fit and all that,” Bryan said.
