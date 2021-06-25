The NEO Futures Tour summer golf season continues.
The mission statement is to make tournament junior golf accessible to all the youth of Northeast Ohio.
Five tournaments have already been played, the last one recent at Painesville Country Club on Wednesday.
Zach Ashba, Jefferson Class of 2022, took first place with a 69 in the A Division. He recorded a nine-shot win over Jackson Phinney, University School 2024.
The win was Ashba’s third on the NEO Tour this summer. He captured first place with an 80 at the Powderhorn Invitational at Powderhorn Golf Club in May and shot a 73 at the Lost Nation Invitational earlier this month.
At Painesville, Jimmy Johnston, Edgewood 2023, shot an 83, while Mason Feather, Edgewood 2025, had an 85.
Austin Davidson, Madison 2022, carded a 90; Josh Furman, Jefferson 2023, had a 93 and Liam Crouch, Madison 2022, checked in with a 98.
In other tournaments, Geneva’s Ayden Richmond, Class 2022, took first place with a score of 74 in the A Division at the Erie Shores Invitational in Madison last Thursday.
He was followed by Feather with an 80; Davidson at 82 and Crouch, with an 85.
Johnston finished with an 86.
Through five tournaments, Feather leads the A Division with 19 points, followed by Ashba at 15; Richmond and Davidson 11 apiece; Johnston five; Crouch four; Brock Bean, Jefferson 2022, three and Furman, two.
Bean captured Ashtabula County Boys Golf Player of the Year honors in the fall.
In the B Division, Nicholas Freeborn, and Michael Vendetti, both Edgewood 2022, each have scored five points; Zach Millard and Camden Lee, both Edgewood 2022, three apiece and Rylan Lee, Edgewood 2024, one.
In the high school girls division, Kaci Kanicki, Edgewood 2023, has posted three points so far. She’s the reigning Ashtabula County Girls Golfer Player of the Year.
In the Juniors/Beginners Division, Joseph Painter, Edgewood 2024, has notched seven points.
The Madison Invitational at Madison Country Club is scheduled for Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.