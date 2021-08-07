Jefferson's Ashba captures two summer golf tour titles

After last season, Zach Ashba decided to devote his time to golf full-time.
That meant missing other opportunities like basketball and racing four-wheelers.
“I really dedicated myself,” the Jefferson senior said. “I put in a lot of time, and focused all of my time on golf.”
The work paid dividends for Ashba during the summer months. He captured titles in the North Coast Junior Tournament 16-19 age group and the NEO Futures Tour A Division.
He ended up with 11 wins between the two tours.
“The North Coast is real good competition,” Ashba. “I was able to beat a real good kid ... Antonio [Bodziony], who plays at Lake Erie College. The NEO also has good competition.”
In the NCJT, which had its 30th season this summer, Ashba ranked first, counting Classic Club points, with 288, while Bodziony checked in at 279.
Ashba averaged a 77.62 per 18 holes over 11 events. He claimed first at Tanglewood on July 7, Pine Ridge on June 24, Signature of Solon on June 17, WRJS No. 2 on June 15, Grantwood on June 10.
Ashba saw a breakthrough at Pine Ridge.
“I was 8-over [par] over through six,” he said. “I kept my head and birdied No. 9 to shoot a 43 on the front. On the back, I shot 3-under 32, including four birdies.”
But Ashba said the Signature of Solon was his big win of the NCJT. He recorded a 1-over 73 to edge Painesville’s Dominik Cosic by two strokes for the win.
“I focused on my mental game,” he said. “When I keep my head, I’m under par. My goal is to shoot even par each time out.”
Ashba was able to knock seven strokes off his 18-hole average this summer.
“It means the world to me to go from an 83 average to 76,” he said.
In the NEO Futures Tour, Ashba ended up with six wins and one second. He grabbed firsts at Powderhorn on May 8, Lost Nation on June 8, Painesville on June 23, Manakiki on July 24, Legend Lakes on July 20 and Boulder Creek on July 27.
The events at Manakiki, Legend Lakes and Boulder Creek closed out the summer season.
In The Championship at Boulder Creek, Ashba fired a 78 to beat Kirtland’s Victor Alfieri by two shots.
Ashba ended up with 29 points (not counting The Championship), defeating Edgewood’s Mason Feather and Madison’s Austin Davidson by 4.5 each in the A Division.
“He’s always practiced and had good skills, the mental side has gotten him over the hump,” Falcons coach Scott Barber said. “He doesn’t dwell on one good shot or one bad shot. He’s gotten control of his shots. He’s able to shape his shots left to right and right to left. He has an understanding of his clubs.”
The work for Ashba began after Jefferson finished 10th in the Division II district tournament at Windmill Lakes Golf Course in October.
“I concentrated on irons, hitting the greens in regulation and I got my putter going,” he said.
With a full slate of returners this season, including Ashtabula County Player of the Year Brock Bean, Ashba has lofty goals for the Falcons this summer.
On Thursday, Jefferson opened with a win over three other Northeast 8 Conference opponents, scoring a 153.
Ashba, Bean and Josh Furman each shot 38, while Chase Pascarella each turned in a 39.
“If we keep putting up those numbers, we’ll be tough to beat,” Ashba said. “Our goal is to put up a state banner.”
Barber said Jefferson is looking forward to a good season.
“We have five guys that can shoot low and understand the team concept,” he said.
