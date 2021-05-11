Jefferson tennis having 'fun' this season with new coach, young roster

Jefferson football coach Brandon Hanna probably did not know exactly what to think when he was asked about taking over the Falcons tennis program for the spring.
Not only had he never played much tennis, but he was also taking over for the longtime coaching legend Lou Murphy.
“The job opened up when the legend retired,” Hanna said referring to Murphy. “I was on campus at the time, so … “
So, with the help of a strong assistant coach and some tremendous work ethic from a group of young student-athletes, the first-year coach who had to convert from the gridiron to the racquet on the fly is not only learning a lot but having fun doing it.
“The cool thing is we actually have coach Murphy’s son [Louis Murphy],” Hanna said. “He’s been helping out, he’s our junior high coach and varsity assistant. Keeping that blood in the program has been great for us. He’s been a tremendous asset to our program and we have to give credit where credit is due.”
Credit is also due to his players. Not only is the coach new, but most of the Falcon players are freshman and sophomores. There are no seniors.
In spite of their youth, the Falcons have gone 9-3 this spring.
“These kids have been playing tough all year long,” Hanna said. “It’s been a fun year.”
Fun, because not only has the coach been learning a new sport, but he’s also been learning his new players.
Jefferson did not exactly start the season with a lineup etched in stone. Instead, there’s been a lot of juggling throughout the spring about who plays where.
Jensen Yarosh and Evan Valtman have split time at first and second singles, while freshman Brandon Furman has played third. At doubles, Hanna has mixed and matched several players.
Hanna may be new to tennis, but he’s not new to recognizing athletic talent, and he said his team has plenty.
“A lot of these guys are multi-sports guys,” Hanna said. “I don’t think they even realize how good they can be over the next couple of years.”
They’ll have an opportunity to find out on Wednesday as they head to Solon High School for the Division II sectional tournament.
The Falcons will have two double teams going — Zachary Locy and Joe Burns and Ben Feick and Brett Bellas.
It may be the first taste of postseason play for most of his players, but Hanna said they’ve grown up in a hurry this spring.
“They’ve been battle-tested,” he said “They’ve had to grow up fast week by week. Poland is tough in our conference, Lakeview is a tough team, we’ve played Howland ... they’re pretty loaded, Perry. I think these guys have seen a lot in this quick season and I’m excited to see how we compete on the road and the experience that we’ll gain for the future.”
Other singles notables who will play at Solon on Wednesday include: Conneat’s J.T. Venditti as the top seed, Tyler Perkins second and St John’s David DiSalvatore third.
Jack Hammers, also of St. John, is not seeded, but is 20-0 this season playing second singles for the Heralds.
