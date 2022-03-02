JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys basketball team returned to the gym on Wednesday afternoon. The Falcons got some shots up and started implementing their strategy for Friday’s Division III district final against Campbell.
Hours stood between the Falcons and their goal of potentially winning a district title.
“Just go out and play our own game,” senior Brock Bean said. “It’s just a normal game, there’s nothing different. We’re just gonna go out and play the same game we have been all year.”
Jefferson is led by the duo of Bobby Ray and John Castrilla. But recently, the Falcons have gotten more offensive production from Bean.
Bean scored 20 points in Jefferson’s district semifinal win over LaBrae on Monday. Ray said the extra production from Bean adds an extra element to the team’s offense.
“The confidence just wasn’t there at the beginning of the year,” Ray said of Bean’s shooting. “He was worried about passing too much. Then we broke it down and said, ‘You need to shoot. We need your shot to fall for you so it’s easier on me and John [Castrilla] so the scoring could spread out.’”
Friday’s matchup will feature two of the top three seeds in the Northeast District’s Division III tournament. Campbell was the second-overall seed when the brackets were announced and Jefferson was third.
The Red Devils enter Friday’s game with a 22-1 record.
They had a first-round bye, but afterward beat 18th-seeded Rootstown, 78-43, in their sectional final and Cardinal, 73-55, in the district semifinal on Tuesday.
The Falcons, who played Monday, traveled back to Howland High School Tuesday to watch the Cardinal-Campbell game.
Jefferson already had some film on the Red Devils, but they wanted to see them in person.
“[Watching] film, you really can’t tell,” Ray said. “But when you’re there, the atmosphere, how they react to certain things. It definitely helped us over sitting down and watching tape.”
Jefferson head coach Rob Pisano stressed the importance of rebounding following the win over LaBrae.
That will remain the case while preparing for Campbell.
Pisano said the Red Devils have multiple scoring options and put pressure on teams defensively. But limiting offensive rebounds and holding onto the ball will be the most important factors.
“We can’t give up second shots,” Pisano said. “They got guys who go after the offensive glass. and that’s really the key. Second shots and don’t turn it over for a layup and I think we’ll be fine. I think it will be a heck of a game.”
Jefferson hasn’t won a district title in boys basketball.
The Falcons hadn’t claimed a sectional title since Steve French was the coach during the 2016-17 season.
Pisano said he wants to see how his team plays in the opening minutes when nerves are at their highest. But he’s stressing to the players to focus on the game.
“If you end up coming out on the short end of the stick, you had a heck of a season,” Pisano said. “There’s no pressure in playing. You just try to win and move on. There should be no nerves or pressure. Just go out and play a heck of a game.
“If we do what we do well, I think we have a really good shot.”
And in order to do well, Ray said the team needs to keep their focus and intensity in practice.
“Our mental focus has to be there,” Ray said. “Can’t mess around, just really gotta be locked in. We want to cut down nets and be district champs.”
