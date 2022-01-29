GIRARD – Preparing for a triangle-and-two defense wasn’t possible prior to Friday’s game against the Girard High School boys basketball team.
Jefferson head coach Rob Pisano knew the scrappy Indians team would test the Indians. Girard did, Jefferson pulled away and swept the season series, 68-55.
The Falcons improve to 11-3, 8-2 in the Northeast-8, while drops to 9-6, 4-4.
Jefferson (11-3, 8-2 Northeast 8) didn’t let up in the first quarter, or first half for that matter. The Falcons were 6-of-12 from the floor and 5-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half. Jefferson finished the first 16 minutes 12-of-24 from the floor and 6-of-11 from 3.
“Our guys were really focused and knew this was going to be gutty and hard fought,” Pisano said. “[Girard] plays hard, no matter what happened the first time we played them. This was going to be a battle. They beat Struthers. They really took care of Lakeview the other night.
“We knew we were going to be in for a dogfight on the road, on their home court.”
Bobby Ray, who had a game-high 26 points and paced Jefferson, knew his Falcons always struggled against Girard with their gritty nature and face guarding.
“That triangle, I’ve never seen that before,” Ray said. “My coach executed a great game plan for me and [John] Castrilla and opened up other shots. [Joey] DeGeorge had a couple big shots in the game when he drove baseline, opened up and Brock Bean hit a 3.”
Jefferson was 0-of-9 from 3 in the third quarter as Girard cut the lead to four twice in that stanza.
However, Castrilla and Bean both hit back-to-back 3s to start the fourth quarter. Castrilla added 18 points.
“Cold spells are going to happen,” said Ray, whose team was 4-of-14 from the floor in the third quarter. “Third quarter we always go through a cold spell. If you look at our game tapes, you’ll notice that. We went a little cold and fired a little too much. Then, we brought it in, went inside and knocked down two 3s and seem to put them away pretty well,”
Girard coach Craig Hannon said they did not want Castrilla and Ray to shoot from 3, but the Indians only shot 21-of-49 from the floor. Mike Palmer paced Girard (9-6, 4-4 NE8) with 21 points, while Thomas Cardiero added 17.
“We wanted other guys to take them,” Hannon said. “That worked. I thought it threw a little wrinkle in. Offensively, we weren’t very sharp. We didn’t execute the way we needed to. We get some misses, but I don’t think we did a good enough job of making them pay for those misses.”
Jefferson pulled away in the fourth quarter with plenty of options on offense.
“Their starting five is as good as anybody,” Hannon said. “They’re going to be a real force in that Division III tournament.”
Next Friday, the Falcons have their rematch against Struthers, which beat Jefferson earlier this month at the Struthers Fieldhouse to fight for the NE8 title.
Will facing scrappy teams like Girard and its triangle-and-two help Jefferson going forward?
“We’ll work a little bit against the stuff now that maybe some other people are going to catch on to it and say, ‘Let’s play that,’” Pisano said.
In the final 16 minutes of the game, Jefferson made those adjustments to pull past Girard.
“We didn’t practice a day against it,” Pisano said. “We just threw it in at halftime.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.