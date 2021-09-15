The wheels of the high school football season continue to turn.
On Wednesday, Niles informed Jefferson it won't play Friday's Northeast 8 Conference game due to COVID-19 related issues.
Both teams are 3-1 on the season.
"We were looking forward to playing Niles McKinley this Friday," Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. "Unfortunately, we received a call [Wednesday morning], letting us know they had to cancel."
Jefferson immediately tried to find a game, making phone calls and putting the notice on social media.
The Falcons will now host Sharpsville (Pa.) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Sharpsville, which is part of the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania metropolitan statistical area, had its game against Lakeview (Pa.) cancelled on Friday.
"We're happy that we were able to get a game for our kids," Hanna said. "We're grateful for our AD Steve Locy, who's been on the phone all morning working to get us a game. We're also grateful that Sharpsville accepted the game."
The Blue Devils, who compete in District 10, Region 1, are 2-1 on the season, coming off a 33-7 win over Greenville last Friday.
