Blake Perry is looking to raise his hand in victory Friday night after his MMA pro debut as a 170-pound welterweight.
The Jefferson graduate faces Makoa Cooper (1-0-0) in the first match of a Bellator 278 welterweight event broadcasted live at 9 p.m. EDT from Honolulu on the BellatorMMA YouTube channel.
“I think we’re both very well-rounded fighters,” Perry said. “His family is super tough and he’s an extremely talented fighter, but so am I, and I think there’s a good reason we’re fighting.
“I’m super excited. I am happy that he’s my opponent. He’s very tough and I just want to fight the toughest dudes, so when I heard who I was matched up against, I had known him prior and I’m super excited about it as I’m sure he is.”
Perry, 27, graduated from Jefferson High School in 2013 and completed his college degree in history at Baldwin Wallace University in 2017.
He wrestled for the Falcons in the 182-pound weight class and was a three-time district qualifier. At BW, Perry started in the 157-pound weight class and finished his college wrestling career at 184.
He began seriously training for an MMA career after college and since has compiled a 7-3 record as an amateur, winning one each by knockout and a decision, along with five submissions.
“It’s funny how [the MMA career] started, it was something to stay in shape after college and then I got that competitive itch again,” Perry said. “After training, I thought I want to do this for real and take a fight. After a few amateur fights, it’s crazy how things happen, now I’m making my pro debut in Hawaii, it’s kinda crazy.”
One of Perry’s biggest influences was his high school wrestling coach Tom Avsec, who now serves as an assistant coach for Jefferson.
“His positive mindset and he was different from a lot of wrestling coaches,” Perry said. “He truly taught me when you’re having fun you perform better, and I still bring that into my fights today.
“Obviously, take it serious and work hard, but at the end of the day, if you’re not having fun then why are you doing it. He really instilled that in me and it’s something that I still use daily.”
Avsec said it’s exciting to know Perry will make his MMA pro debut.
“He took to [wrestling] really well,” Avsec said. “Blake just kept coming and he started wrestling in seventh grade and I remember he was kind of a chunky kid about 200 pounds or 220 and he started wrestling and started loving it and watching his diet and got in real good shape.”
Avsec said it also means a lot to him that Perry and some of his former wrestlers are giving back to their country and communities.
“They’re making use of the things they learned in wrestling and competition and the discipline to be successful is serving them well,” Avsec said. “That’s what I always hope for because you don’t always learn this stuff in class.”
Perry is most comfortable now fighting at 170.
At 6 feet-3, his height is considered tall for his weight class.
“It helps me in a lot of aspects, definitely my reach and using my noodle arms to choke guys out [into submission],” Perry said.
Against Cooper, he’ll take a win any way he can get the job done whether it’s using more of a boxing or grappling approach.
“I’d like a knockout, submission, decision — anything that ends with my hand raised,” Perry said.
He currently lives in Woodland, California.
Perry had lived for three years in Hawaii where he got his MMA career started at a gym.
Perry is grateful to have the sponsorship of Tell Tale Tatoos in Youngstown, a company owned by his older cousin, Joe Perry, who graduated from Jefferson in 2007.
“He’s helped me a ton, from sponsoring and making fight shorts for me and all kinds of gear and helping me fly around here and there to fights.
“He’s been a phenomenal help,” Perry said. “We were essentially brothers, and I was glued to his side up from when I was a little kid through when I was an adult.”
In addition to an aspiring MMA career, Perry serves full-time in the Air Force in Fairfield, California, as a mechanic for cargo planes.
“That’s my full-time job and I train six nights a week,” Perry said.
His immediate plans, including his next bout, will depend on the results from his match against Cooper.
Perry hopes to continue MMA fighting after his military contract concludes in about a year.
“I’ll have to decide what to do after that,” he said. “I want to continue fighting and the
ultimate dream is to make enough money fighting so that is what I do.”
