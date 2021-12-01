University of Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Jeremiah “Boogie” Knight has been selected second team all-Sun Belt Conference at wide receiver.
“It’s a great honor to receive this award and just be able to see how far I’ve come as a receiver, and just see all the early mornings and late night workouts and countless hours of training pay off,” the Jefferson graduate said.
“It’s a great feeling but not being named first team has just added another giant chip on my shoulder.”
Knight played in all 12 games for the Warhawks.
The junior led the team with 45 receptions for 588 yards.
He also recorded three touchdowns with a season long of 46.
“I’m very blessed to be able to lead my team in receptions and yards,” Knight said. “I’m truly honored to have a coaching staff that believes in me and had a quarterback that trust me with the ball and trust I’ll make those big plays.”
Knight had a season-high six catches against Kentucky, Jackson State and South Alabama.
He also notched five receptions in three contests, including at LSU recently.
“It’s a dream come true,” Knight said of playing at such places like Kentucky and LSU. “I’ve been chasing this dream of playing in stadiums and against schools like that since I was 5 years old and to be able to not only play in games like that but be able to make big plays for my team and score is such a blessing.”
He also returned 12 kickoffs for 219 yards.
Knight also created a buzz with the name Boogie.
“My name has blown up on social media multiple times throughout this season and it has allowed me to get my name out their and show people what I can do and create a fan base, which is awesome,” he said.
The 2021 season may be finished, but Knight is already looking forward to next year.
“My plans this offseason are very similar to every offseason,” he said. “They are to push myself past my limits each day and try to outwork all of my competition and just continue to grow and learn and perfect my craft.”
Knight also likes the direction ULM is going.
After a winless 2020 season, the Warhawks finished 4-8, 2-6 under the direction of first-year coach Terry Bowden.
ULM lost three games by eight points or less.
“It is amazing how far this program has come just from even when I got here in the summer, people are really starting to buy in to the culture,” Knight said.
“I try my hardest to lead by example and set the example for the culture we want here, we got four wins this season but we’re a few points away from six, seven wins. I’m very excited for the future of this program.”
