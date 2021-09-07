Jefferson graduate Jeremiah Knight had a breakout game in his first appearance for the Louisiana Monroe football team Saturday afternoon. He stood out in a 45-10 loss to Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Knight, who transferred from Akron during the offseason, caught a game-high six passes for 58 yards. He was also featured as a runner on one play, but was dropped for a loss.
The redshirt senior has played in 28 games after making his debut with the Warhawks this past weekend. He caught 40 passes for 568 yards with 40 rushes for 197 yards while with the Zips.
The Warhawks will host Jackson State on Sept. 18. JSU beat Florida A&M on Saturday. The Tigers are 5-3 with Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as their head coach.
The Week 3 game will be featured on ESPN3 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
