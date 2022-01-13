JEFFERSON — Members of the Jefferson wrestling team got off to another round of fast starts on Wednesday night.
The Falcons racked up a pair of dual wins over Pymatuning Valley and Grand Valley in a south county tri-match at Jefferson High School.
Against Jefferson, the Lakers trailed 19-12 heading to the 157-pound bout. From there, the Falcons ripped off falls in five of the next six matches to wrap up a 42-25 win.
“I’d say from 138 up, we are solid,” Wade Woodworth said. “When we get rolling, we’re really hard to stop.”
Woodworth recorded falls in both his matches in the 125 slot. Having not wrestled a year ago, he is now 24-5 on the season.
Braden Dietrich started the pin parade at 157. He was followed by Cooper Cole at 165. The Lakers Nick Hitchcock interrupted the string with a pin for the Lakers at 175. But, after that, Edgar Reed, Woodworth and Mason Pawlowski all recorded first-period falls to finish the night.
“In the wrestling room, between about five or six of us, we all wrestle each other and we really benefit from each other,” Edgar said.
Edgar, whose brother was a state qualifier a year ago, is now 13-4 on the season.
Pawlowski and Woodworth are both coming third-place finishes at a very competitive Pin City Tournament at Perry High School last weekend.
Brent Dietrich was two matches from the state tournament a year ago. He sat out for the tri, but he along with his brother Braden are both having strong seasons as well.
“All of those guys have been working really hard,’ Jefferson coach Cody Lewis said. “Mason (Jacobs), Wade, Reed ... cnce we hit 132, we’re pretty solid in every weight class.”
Compared to a lot of programs trying to navigate through another season filled with concern over COVID-19, Jefferson has pretty good numbers in the room. They do give up their share of forfeits in the lower weights though. Having guys that can score bonus points is a lift in duals.
“We spend a lot of time on leg attacks, but we always save some time for big moves,” Lewis said. “If we want to end a match really quickly, if we need pins, we can do it. When you give up so many forfeits, a lot of times we have to get pins to win duals.”
Lewis, like any coach, hates to forfeit a weight class. Wednesday, he had to forfeit four of them. At the same time though, the Falcon program still has a number of solid wrestlers that could make some noise in the postseason.
The coach credits football coach Brandon Hannah for working the hallways to not just get more kids into the room but to get kids that are quality athletes as well.
Lewis said he does not know if any of his wrestlers can emerge out of the district tournament next month, but he certainly has as much depth as any Jefferson team has had in a while.
“I think we can have seven or eight guys get to districts,” Lewis said. “I don’t remember the last time we took that many kids down to districts. I may not have a superstar as I’ve had in the past. But, I have a deeper team at each weight class, which makes coaching a lot more fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.