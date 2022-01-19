The 2023-24 academic year will be a period of change for three area schools.
Jefferson, Madison and Conneaut will join the Chagrin Valley Conference at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The story was first reported by The News-Herald Wednesday afternoon.
Jefferson has played in conferences in the Youngstown area for the last several years. They were a part of the All-American Conference, which folded a few years ago.
The Falcons were a founding member of the Northeast 8, which started in 2018 when seven schools from the AAC broke away from the massive league.
"Travel was a big one," Locy said on why Jefferson joined the CVC. "And these were a lot of schools we were in leagues with before it all fell apart."
Locy said he was open with the NE8 regarding a search for a new conference. He said the NE8 understood Jefferson's willingness to switch.
"They understand the travel because they come up here," Locy said. "I think they knew we were probably always looking."
Locy said he's currently working out scheduling with the NE8 and hopes the school is in the CVC to start the 2023 school year.
Conneaut was a part of District 10 in Pennsylvania for the last six years. But in the fall, Conneaut got the news that they were no longer a part of the conference moving forward.
That left Conneaut athletic director Joel Taylor looking for options. He said the school had reached out to join the CVC in "years past" and it finally became a reality.
"There's still going to be some travel here and there. But for the most part, we won't be traveling and hour and a half, an hour and 45 minutes to Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania," Taylor said. "We'll be going to some schools within our general vicinity."
Madison was a member of the Western Reserve Conference. They helped rebuild the WRC in 2015 after it folded in 2008.
Madison athletic director John Dragas said the school's size compared to others in the WRC was the driving factor behind the move.
"Our school district is changing. We're getting smaller," Dragas said. "I think that many of the WRC schools are holding or even getting bigger. There was starting to be a competitive gap."
Dragas said he expects Madison to be a mid-sized school in the CVC in the near future. He said Madison will still maintain relations with the WRC schools and schedule some of them as non-conference opponents.
According to Dragas, while it wasn't a major influence, the idea of reconnecting schools in the region is a positive. The Northeast Conference originally held schools like Conneaut, Ashtabula, Harbor, Edgewood, Geneva and Madison in the later part of the 20th century.
Now many of those schools are back under the CVC umbrella.
"It's really going to be exciting for our community and our kids," Dragas said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.