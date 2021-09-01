Jansen Smith breaks Pymatuning Valley golf mark for nine holes

Jansen Smith woke up feeling well.
Later in the day, he went out and played the round of a lifetime.
Smith, a senior, carded a Pymatuning Valley school-record, nine-hole 32 on the back nine, par 36 Bronzewood Golf Course in Kinsman.
“I was hitting my iron shots well,” he said. “I was hitting them really close.”
Smith ended up with five birdies and one bogey in his round.
“My drives were amazing,” he said. “I was hitting bombs.”
Smith is the leader for the Lakers, who are 5-0 (2-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference), so far this season. He’s averaging a 37 for nine holes and 77 for 18 holes.
Smith said being the team’s No. 1 doesn’t add more pressure.
“I like to lead the team,” he said.
PV is looking to take the next step this season.
Last fall, the Lakers won the Division III Riverview Sectional tournament with a score of 358, beating Cardinal by two strokes.
Smith recorded a team-best 79, which was also third overall, to lead PV.
During the Tannenhauf District tournament the following week, the Lakers shot a 385 to finish eighth.
The top three teams and three individuals on non state-qualifying teams advanced.
Mogadore was the last state-qualifying team with a 340.
Smith checked in with a 99, which placed him third on the team.
Three of the five players on that district team are back. Michael Clark and Nate Henry join Smith as returners.
Konnor Fetters, Garrett Lahti and Jayce Dietrich are other players vying to become the fourth scorer.
“We’re working to get our scores lower,” Smith said.
After last season, Smith, who also plays basketball and runs track for the Lakers, worked on his golf game.
“I had a trainer in Erie,” he said. “I worked on ways to hit the ball better.”
He’s already shaved five strokes off last season’s nine-hole average — from 42 to 37.
“Jansen is a great kid who decided to really put the work in to be great,” Lakers coach Jeff Compan said. “He played all summer in the Under Armour tour.
“His hard work has paid off. Four-under on a wet, long course with a bogey is something that I may not see again.”
During the summer, Smith competed in the Junior Under Armour regional tournament and placed seventh.
That qualified him to the national tournament at Disney. Smith shot a 77-90 to place 41st in the boys B15-18 Blue Division at Disney’s Magnolia and Palm courses, respectively.
Smith believes that experience can only help.
“I’m used to people watching,” he said.
The Lakers still have regular-season golf left, but the the road to the state tournament begins at sectionals, which is at the end of September.
“I’m hoping we get through the sectional and hope to qualify to state,” Smith said. “I also want to have the lowest average for nine holes in school history.”
