The JAGS (Jefferson Area Girls Softball League) Lantern Beverage Senior team held on to beat Centera 8-6 and win the championship recently.
Leading 8-1 after scoring four runs in the top of the seventh inning, Centera tallied five in the bottom half of the fame, but the rally fell short.
JAGS Lantern Beverage Seniors scored two runs
in the top of the fourth and fifth innings to take a 4-0 advantage.
Centera got on the scoreboard with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Mya Beattie pitched for JAGS Lantern Beverage Seniors.
She allowed zero runs
on three hits with one
strikeout over four innings.
Mandie Herman threw three innings out of the bullpen.
Avary Toth led JAGS
Lantern Beverage Seniors with three hits, Beattie
collected two and Avery Vencill, Sydney Geiser,
Mary Grace Miklacic and Morgan French added one each.
Beattie, Toth and Avery Vencill recorded two RBIs apiece.
Age group for the league
is 13-18 (eighth to 12th grade).
JAGS Lantern Beverage
Seniors team members included Brianna Melaragno, Beattie, Toth, Mackaylee Overly, McKenna Vencill, Avery Vencill, Geiser and French all of Edgewood; Miklacic of Lakeside;
Sophia Matrisciano of
Jefferson; Addie Constant
of St. John and Herman, Pymatuning Valley.
Randy Vencill and
Amanda Toth coached the team.
