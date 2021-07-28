The Cleveland Indians will soon become the Cleveland Guardians?
Say it ain’t so, Joe Charboneau.
Perhaps this is an extension of the “Curse of Rocky Colavito.”
After all, some long-suffering Cleveland sports fans attribute everything bad that has happened to the Indians in the past six decades to the controversial and unpopular 1960 trade that sent Cleveland’s reigning American League home run champion, Rocky Colavito, to the Detroit Tigers for reigning AL batting champion Harvey Kuenn.
It was a trade that shocked me and scarred my childhood memories as a devoted Indians fan who grew up in northeastern Ohio and spent 13 years of my misspent youth rooting for the downtrodden franchise, listening to games after my bedtime on a transistor radio hidden under my sheets.
Colavito never admitted placing the curse on the franchise after his departure, but there is plenty of circumstantial evidence of a supernatural force that has prevented the Indians from winning the World Series since that sad day on April 17, 1960. It is a stretch of championship futility that dates to 1948, the last time the Indians won the World Series, even before I was born.
Suffice to say, I grew up watching, and listening to, the Indians lose. I remember opening-day crowds of 70,000-plus at cold and rainy Municipal Stadium (RIP). I remember second-day crowds of 8,000, when the stadium seemed like the world’s largest echo chamber, an all-too-frequent phenomenon on game days.
I remember going to meaningless Indians games with my family on Straight-A Nights—the team gave out free tickets for perfect report cards—and watching my favorite players struggle: Leon “Daddy Wags” Wagner, Chuck Hinton, Max Alvis, Fred Whitfield, Joe Azcue, Chico Salmon, Gary Bell and “Sudden” Sam McDowell.
I don’t remember any pennant races, because there weren’t any during my formative years. The Indians were never in contention in September. Never. From 1960, the year of the Colavito trade, through 1993, the Indians did not finish within 11 games of first place. (That’s according to “The Curse of Rocky Colavito: A Loving Look at a 33-Year Slump,” a 1994 book by sportswriter Terry Pluto, who covered the team for many years and was the first to mention the curse in print.)
The highlights were so few and far between that I vividly remember those, too. I began kindergarten the year Colavito hit four home runs in a game against the Orioles—the year before he was traded. (Now you know why I’m scarred.)
I remember fourIndians hitting consecutive homers in the sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader against the Angels in 1963: Woodie Held, then pitcher Pedro Ramos, then Tito Francona (Terry’s father), then rookie Larry Brown. (The “crowd” in Cleveland that day: 7,288.)
And I remember throwing off the covers, flinging my transistor across the room in jubilation and screaming after Sonny Siebert finished off a no-hitter against the Washington Senators in 1966. (Naturally, my parents ran into the bedroom to see what was wrong. Busted.)
By the way, the 33-year slump that Pluto had written about actually became more painful when the Indians finally started winning.
In 1995, a year shortened by a player strike that also wiped out the World Series in 1994, the Indians won the AL pennant for the first time since 1954 (the year I was born), with slugger Albert Belle (.317, 50 HR, 126 RBI) leading the offense and closer Jose Mesa leading the league with 46 saves, including a then-record streak of 38 without a blown save. (Cue the ominous music.) Naturally, the Indians lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves in six games. Right, Rocky?
In 1997, the Indians made it to the World Series again. This time, they took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7—three outs away from ending the curse. Naturally, Jose Mesa blew the save, and the Florida Marlins, a 5-year-old franchise barely old enough to have a history, won it with an unearned run in the bottom of the 11th. Right, Rocky?
Cleveland’s title-less baseball misery continued until 2016, when dueling curses gave the Indians (1948 champs) a 50-50 chance to win the World Series against the Cubs (1908 champs). Somebody had to win.
Naturally, the Indians seized a 3-1 Series lead, then lost the final three games to prolong their agony. The Curse of the Billy Goat prevailed over the Curse of Colavito. Well done, Rocky.
And now the organization—the drought is 72 years and counting for its still-suffering fans—has decided to change its nickname from Indians to Guardians at the end of the season.
In this increasingly politically correct world, it’s understandable that a franchise with a nickname that has elicited continuing protests from Native Americans in recent years, and has been branded as racist by many, has decided to change its name.
But Guardians? Guardians of what? Certainly not the trophy case.
Yes, I know it’s a reference to the eight 1932 sculptures on Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge, which are known as the “Guardians of Traffic.” Really?
And did the Indians know that there has been an amateur Cleveland Guardians Roller Derby team since 2011? (See clevelandguardians.com or the team’s Facebook page.)
So why Guardians? Why not the Cleveland Spiders? That was the nickname of the inaugural National League professional baseball team in Cleveland from 1890-98, back when Louis Sockalexis became the first Native American to play professional baseball (yes, for the Spiders) and the same team that gave the Cy Young his start on the way to 511 career victories and the Hall of Fame.
The organization reportedly had a list of 1,200 potential new names at one point, surveyed 40,000 fans about the proposed name change, andconducted 140 hours of interviews with community leaders and others during the process.
In May, TV station WKYC, an NBC affiliate in Cleveland, released the results of a poll of “tens of thousands” of viewers that showed these top six choices for a new team name: 1. Spiders (27.7%);2. Rockers (22.5%);3. Guardians (19.8%);4. Cleveland Baseball Club (15.2%); 5. Buckeyes (7.6%); and6. Municipals (7.2%).
So why Guardians? Any of the others would have better than what was chosen.
And nobody mentioned my favorite nickname: Cleveland Fellers. (As in, those fellers sure haven’twon the World Seriesin a long time, have they?)
The Curse of Rocky Colavito lives!
Randy Youngman worked full-time for the Star Beacon from 1971-73 while attending Ashtabula High School. He later covered Major League Baseball as a beat writer for the Baltimore News-American, Dallas Times-Herald and Orange County Register before becoming a daily sports columnist at the Register from 1998-2012.
