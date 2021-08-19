HS regular season has arrived

After months of lifting, conditioning, going through drills, practices and eventually scrimmages, high school football teams will get a chance to play in real games, starting tonight.
This is the first week of what every team hopes for a conference title and to reach the playoffs and see what happens.
In Ashtabula County, Edgewood goes to Conneaut tonight for the first game.
On Friday, there are two other area games as Jefferson plays at Grand Valley and Geneva is at Madison.
The remaining three schools in the Star Beacon coverage area — Lakeside, Pymatuning Valley and St. John — are on the road.
Good luck to all the schools, players, coaches, fans, officials and all those who play an integral part of high school football.
Here’s a look at the county and Madison matchups:
TONIGHT
EDGEWOOD
at CONNEAUT
The county teams played in the 2019 season opener with the Spartans claiming a 49-0 win. Last season, Conneaut captured a 22-13 decision in Week 4.
The Spartans are back to playing District 10 teams after not doing so last year due to the coronavirus, but that will not start until Week 3.
Conneaut will rely on Zack Rice’s running ability behind a big offensive line. The Warriors are more pass oriented with quarterback Zach Winchell just 39 yards away from break the county passing mark. Izaiah Harris and Christian Curry are among his receiving targets.
FRIDAY
GENEVA
AT MADISON
The neighboring districts have opened the season each year against each other since 2015. Both teams have won three games during that span, but the Eagles has claimed a pair of three-point wins the last two years.
Geneva, which has finished 8-2 the past two seasons, will have a new quarterback in Wyatt Fuduric. Brady Peet is the main back. On defense, Fuduric earned Division III second-team Northeast Lakes District honors at defensive back last season. Geneva has 26 returners this season.
The Blue Streaks had a rough 0-8 2020, so they will look to start anew. Senior quarterback Michael O’Brien and junior lineman Cole Sunquist are among the key returners.
JEFFERSON AT GV
After seasons of 1-9, 0-10 and 1-9 from 2017-19, the Falcons won three games last season — all three in the last five contests.
Brandon Hanna has taken over as the Falcons head coach. He has QB Grant Hitchcock, running back Wade Woodworth and receiver Trent Hodge. Jefferson also brings back three on the offensive line.
The Mustangs have gone 1-9 and 0-10, respectively, the past two seasons, but coach Clint Nims is encouraged by 17 seniors, including QB Nathan Boiarski. Casey Turner and Zach Hall are focal points at linebacker.
LAKESIDE AT BRUSH
The Dragons are seeking to take the next step. They finished 3-7 last season with all three victories in the final five games.
The senior class, with QB Garrette Siebeneck, running back AJ Raffa and lineman Sam Petros among others, will set the tone for Lakeside.
Brush has massive size, starting with offensive tackle Maliek Williams at 292 pounds. Tight end Antwone Woolfolk goes 6-foot-8, 265 pounds. He has football scholarship offers from Akron, Boston College and Marshall and a basketball scholarship offer from Rutgers.
The Arcs left the Western Reserve Conference after the 2019-20 school season, and are playing an independent schedule. Brush reached the playoffs — and won a game — in 2017, but have attained 4-6, 0-10 and 2-5 marks the last three seasons.
PV at MINERAL RIDGE
The Lakers enjoyed one of their most successful season in 2020, going 8-1 and reaching the Division VI, Region 21 third round playoffs.
PV lost talented players, but still have a solid core back, including seniors Andrew Root, Devin Ray, Robert Verba, Garrett Smith, James McCullough and Thurmond Adkins.
The Rams finished 6-4 last season and recorded a Division VI, Region 21 tournament win over Wellington 40-8. After a loss in the next round of the postseason, Mineral Ridge capped off its season with two straight wins.
This season, the Rams return senior Mark Bunch at QB. He threw for 1,534 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 252 yards and three TDs last season. Giovan Gilbert is a three-year starter along the offensive line.
ST. JOHN AT RITTMAN
In their first year back after going 0-8 in eight-man football, the Heralds finished 2-6 under first-year coach Bob Dlwgosh.
The coach is optimistic with experience on the line, and seniors Tyler Cathcart, Devyn Mercilliott and Andrew Williams as skilled-position players.
Rittman has 10 returners, but the Indians’ roster is around 20 players overall.
Last season, Cade Wilson picked up 288 yards, averaging nearly six yards per carry, with three TDs rushing.
Michael Greco is the Star Beacon Sports Editor. He can be reached at mgreco@starbeacon.com.
