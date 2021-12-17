Hitchcock sees improvement early in season

Wrestling is still in the early stages of the season, but Pymatuning Valley’s Nick Hitchcock has made the most of his early opportunities.
Hitchcock and the PV wrestling team will be in action this Saturday as PV hosts the Laker-Shaker duals wrestling tournament.
A year ago, Hitchcock was a less than .500 wrestler. This season, at least in the early stages , it’s been a different story.
Wrestling in the 190-pound slot, Hitchcock is off to a 7-3 start and is coming off a first-place finish at the Cardinal Invitation last weekend. The weekend before that, he made it to the semifinals at Hawken before a mistake cost him a trip to the bottom bracket.
After a season that was filled with interruptions caused by COVID-19 a year ago, PV, thus far, has been able to maintain their wrestling practice and competition schedule as planned.
Hitchcock said the return to some normalcy has made the biggest difference this season.
“It’s going better than last year, that’s for sure, we’ve been able to wrestle a lot more since we’ve gotten out of COVID.” he said. “I’ve just been able to put a lot more together. I’m not where I should be, but I definitely feel like I’m a lot better, but still not 100%.”
Lakers coach Dave Miller agrees the finished product is still not there, but the growth he’s seen this year is fulfilling what he always thought was possible.
“He’s starting to finally grow into what I thought he could be,” Miller said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re starting to get there. With last year being such a disjointed season, I did not see the development in him I was hoping for. We’d start practice, stop practice, guys would be in, guys would be out, guys would be dealing with injuries and so forth. But, through work over the summer and being able to be coachable, he’s starting to get there.”
Miller will be looking for other guys to start to get there. PV graduated a pair of state qualifiers a year ago, including one that placed. This year’s team does not have anyone that even made it to districts a year ago.
Hitchcock’s plan is to be at 175 by the stretch part of the season. Making a postseason run is something he said is on his mind, but he understands the amount of work that lies ahead.
“It’s always something to think about,” Hitchcock said. “Thinking about it and doing it are two different things though. It’s just going to come down to getting down to the weight we should be at and wrestle the way we should.”
Duals tournaments like the one in Andover this weekend are a little different alternative to the traditional individual competitions known in wrestling.
Instead of kids and coaches being spread out on a barrage of mats carpeting a gym floor or two, the Shaker keepa the teams together, which is something Miller can appreciate.
“Sometimes with kids being all over the place, they don’t get to cheer each other on,” Miller said. “The kids on the team that are not able to do well; you go 0-2 and you don’t feel like you really contributed. With the dual-team tournament, you’re always going to be contributing somehow, even with a loss. As strange as it sounds, it can be a good loss, not giving up those bonus points, by not getting pinned, or giving up a minor decision instead of a major. There are still ways to contribute.”
Two other area teams will be at the tournament. Jefferson and Geneva. The Falcons are led by three solid upper weights. Wade Woodworth (215) is 10-1, Brent Dietrich (175) is 7-3 and Brayden Dietrich (157) is 8-2 on the season.
Woodworth and Dietrich are coming off first-place finishes at last weekend’s Riverside Rumble.
The Eagles are very young, but a pair of freshmen Timmy Frabotta (126) and Nigel Platt (165) has turned some heads.
Michael Huperts (205) is coming off a second-place finish at the Rumble, and Matthew Van Sickle (157) was third.
