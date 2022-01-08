Hill breaks records at countyswim meet in freshman season

HARPERSFIELD — As much as records are meant to be broken, teenagers are expected to meet their parents’ expectations.
At Friday night’s All-County swim meet, Tyler Hill did both.
Hill, a freshman for Edgewood, broke not one, but two county meet records during the meet at SPIRE Institute. He swam the 500 freestyle event in a time of 5:15.38 breaking the previous record of 5:23.23. Not much later, he etched his name in county history again by breaking the 100 backstroke record with a time of 1:01.47. The previous mark was 1:03.21.
For Hill, setting the record was not as much of an accomplishment, as it was an expectation to meet.
“I was told by my mom I need to beat it,” he said with a smile. “It was the goal that she set for me. If I beat it, I beat it, but if not, I have three more years to work towards it.”
His mother is first-year Edgewood coach Gretchin Hill.
Not only did she set the goals for her son, but she also gleaned in the satisfaction of seeing her son reach them so quickly.
“It’s great,” she said. “He works really hard and he’s so easy to coach. Even though he’s my son, he always does what he needs to do. He works his hardest and it’s really amazing to see what he’s accomplishing as a freshman. He’s coming into his own and I’m just so proud of him.”
With a couple of records out of the way though, Hill can now set his sights on other goals. Specifically, he’s not sure what they are, but he knows what he needs to do to reach them.
“I just want to get better,” Hill said. “If I get certain goals, I’ll be happy. I’m going to look to get new records, try to break my own, and just try to get better overall as a swimmer.”
For mom though, she knows what her son is capable of. Making sure her son knows will be an area of focus for the remainder of the season.
“I know what he is capable of and I know what he can accomplish,” Gretchen Hill said. “Tonight, he swam what he needed to swim, and what I told him I wanted him to swim. It’s not that I need him to do it, it’s that he needs to know he can do it.”
With about six weeks remaining in the season plus three more years of high school swimming ahead of him, you can bet mom will have more expectations to meet.
