ASHTABULA — A late morning break hit the West Side Shootout on Friday morning as heavy rain pounded the city and moved the high school and women’s division games indoors to the Ashtabula County YMCA.
An expanded West Side Shootout format led to more high school and women participants in the tournament after a year off caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Five teams competed in the high school boys division that included participants entering ninth grade up to 19 years of age, said Mike Osborne who annually helps organize the event with his brother Bill.
Max’s Bar and Grill went undefeated through the double elimination format, taking the championship with a team of Lakeside High School players and recent graduates coached by Kaprisha Hunt.
Hunt said the team did not practice but gathered on Thursday morning and added Brandon Ford to the roster. The addition of Ford helped the squad shut down a younger, but talented, “Edgewood” team that included a young Sean Register from Eastlake North who dominated the inside game for much of the day.
Ford said he enjoyed playing with his former teammates and trying to distribute the ball.
Savion Colbert, who was awarded the high school division most valuable player, said he was excited to win the award and play with fellow Lakeside graduates.
Marcus Ernst, a basketball player at Malone College and regular participant in the men’s division of the West Side Shootout, officiated several of the high school games.
“It gives you a different perspective on the game ... I like doing it for the high school kids,” Ernst said.
The women’s division also had five teams including the Orange Crush squad, that included mostly recent graduates of Lakeside High School and one from Harvey High School. They dominated a team with slightly older players to win the championship.
Theresa Bodnar, 43 and a 1996 graduate of Harbor High School, was talked into taking the court with a group of players that did not even name their team. “It was awesome. I am not as young as I used to be but I think we hung in there,” she said of her team’s effort that fell short.
Bodnar’s team was undefeated going into the final against the Orange Crush squad that had to win two games to earn the championship. The slightly older team ended up losing twice to the Orange Crush as fresh legs came into play when the competition moved from two games on side courts to a full length court.
“I will have ice for a really long time (on Saturday),” Bodnar said.
Adrianna Hall won the most valuable player. She said she played in the 2019 edition of the event and liked this year’s West Side Shootout more with the increased competition.
Orange Crush captain Hailee Aguinaga has been working out hard to refine her skills before heading to Penn State Shenango to play college basketball and further her education. She said she has become more aggressive in her game since the high school season ended.
“I am excited. I am ready to go,” she said.
