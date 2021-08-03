The official start of the high school football season opened over the weekend.
Most Ashtabula County schools started the first day of coaching on Monday.
At this time last season, administrators, coaches and players were wondering what kind of season there would be due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association ended up with a six-game regular season and each team had the opportunity to play in a postseason game if they wanted. Eliminated teams were also able to schedule games until Nov. 14 or up to 10 games.
This season, a full 10-game regular-season slate, which ends Oct. 23, is back for high school teams. The playoffs have also been expanded to 16 teams per region, which is up from eight.
“It was great,” Heralds coach Bob Dlwgosh said of the first practice on Monday. “We’ve been doing workouts all summer, but [Monday] to have everyone there and all the enthusiasm and optimism our kids had, it felt great.”
Pymatuning Valley coach Neal Croston was also glad to be on the field.
“It’s great to have the first practice and put the shoulder pads on,” he said. “We had more of a physical, run-oriented practice. It’s good to get back to tackling and blocking.”
In all Ohio high school sports, coaches had an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets could have been worn during summer voluntary sessions.
There was a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days could have been completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice Monday.
“With our scrimmages being early [starting this weekend], we need that,” Croston said.
Geneva coach Chip Sorber is looking forward to see how things play out for his team.
“There are positions available,” he said. “Who’s gonna get competitive and take those jobs? Who’s gonna fight for it and go out and get better every day? It’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out before the start of the year.”
Grand Valley coach Clint Nims was excited to be back on the field, especially after last season.
“These kids have worked hard all offseason, and it looks like there’s an energy to the start of the season,” he said. “And then everybody’s looking forward to redemption.
“Last year, it was just a strange season … a strange feeling. Just to have the guys around together and just the camaraderie — not necessarily football stuff — just being able to hang around in the locker room and do the things that make football so special, it has been a blessing.
“Last year, sometimes it didn’t even feel like it was football because you couldn’t do some of those things. Getting everybody together to do some of those things, it’s really exciting as a coach.”
The regular season for Ashtabula County is scheduled to open Aug. 19 when Edgewood plays at Conneaut. The first Friday slate of games is Aug. 20.
