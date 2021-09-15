Heralds sweep Spartans to earn county volleyball win

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Powerful hitting, court awareness, and above all persistence were key factors for St. John in its 25-12, 25-22, 25-21 win over Conneaut in a county matchup at St. John on Tuesday night.
The Heralds found themselves in a familiar spot against the Spartans — up two sets to none.
The last time the two teams met, though, Conneaut charged back, winning three straight to capture the match.
Heralds junior Giana DeCato said the memory of not being able to close out the win was still fresh on everyone’s mind.
“It was really hard for us to come back from that,” she said. “We wanted to come back and play as the team we are in our home gym.”
St. John (4-6) jumped
out to an early lead in the first set and cruised to the win.
In the second, they were up 22-13 when the Spartans took off on a 9-1 run to get back in the game, but the Heralds prevailed.
In the third, Conneaut fought tooth and nail to stave off elimination.
Leading 16-15 in the third, DeCato had two spikes, only to have the Spartans defense return them. A third attempt finally found the floor, giving the Heralds a two-point cushion.
“It can be frustrating,” DeCato said of having good shots returned. “But, it also brings the intensity to come back and for someone to feed you and recognize that you are going to play for that set.”
Another key play was in the second set.
With the Heralds clinging to a 23-22 lead, freshman Gabbie Johnston found an open spot on the Conneaut side of the floor, and sent a two-handed volley right in that direction.
The court awareness is something that DeCato and her teammates have grown up, understanding how important it is.
“I’ve learned it throughout playing JO [junior olympics],” she said. “My coach actually taught me how to scan the court as I go up, and to always be ready for the hit and to find open sports.”
Key hits and key times were the difference makers in the match.
For St. John coach Sarah Howe, being able to see her team execute when it mattered most is something she’s worked on throughout the season.
“We run a drill called 18-18. They know at 23, they have to get the next two points or they go back to 18.” Howe said. “So, that’s in the back of their mind the whole time they are playing. So, they knew what they had to do tonight, and it’s nice to get the win on our home floor.”
On the other side of the net, Conneaut (5-4) had nice moments as well, but in the end, had too many mistakes to overcome.
The Spartans trailed big in each of the first two sets.
They led briefly in the third, the last one at 11-10, before St. John scored the next five and never trailed again, although the Spartans drew to within a point.
“We fought back, but we didn’t keep the pressure on,” Spartans coach Mo Ritari said. “We missed too many serves and too many hits. When we kept the pressure on, they made mistakes, when we didn’t. They played their game and they’re a good team.”
The Spartans will be back in action tonight at Corry, Pennsylvania. St John will host Bloomfield on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.