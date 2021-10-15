SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Playing a Grand Valley team with just two wins on the season may have seemed like a nice setup for senior night for St. John’s Lily Nagy on Thursday night.
The Heralds lone departing player, however, knew her team would be in for a battle.
“It’s the fact that they’re local,” Nagy said. “You get those teams like Lakeside, Edgewood, you thing “okay, they know who we are.” We came out and played and it ended up that we were the better team in the end.”
The key for the Heralds was a strong finish in holding off the improved Mustangs 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15 at St. John High School.
St. John (12-9) started off strong, jumping out to a 9-1 advantage on the serving arm of freshman Gabbie Johnston. But GV stormed back to tie the game at 12, then go on to the win.
Like Nagy, Heralds coach Sarah Howe knew her team would be in for a fight.
“Their record doesn’t reflect what their ability is,” Howe told her players before the game. “They play in a tough league, they play some pretty big teams, so you cannot look past any team on any night.
“Something about St. John and Grand Valley, we have a long history together and I think they brought a little extra firepower with them tonight.”
In the second set, though, the Heralds had the firepower when it mattered most.
After seeing another early lead slip away,
St. John broke away from a 14-14 tie on a 5-0 run, highlighted by a pair of kills from Giana DeCato.
GV (2-16) answered back with a 3-0 run, capped by a great play at the net by Courtney Hivick. A kill, though, from Nagy, followed by three-serving points from Harley Shellenberger and a kill by Johnston ended the set and evened the match.
The third set was much like the second. GV fell behind early, fought back, but came up short at the end.
Mustangs first-year coach Erin Smolinski said her team may not have the hitting ability many of their opponents do, but they managed to find other ways to have success.
“It’s not always who has the biggest hitters,” Smolinski said. “It’s a mental game, placing them where they’re not, making them scramble, getting them out of system.
“It’s harder to play the games when you get teams out of system. It doesn’t matter how big or small you are on your side of the floor, it’s what you’re going to do with it.”
What GV could not do for much of the night, though was handle the St. John serving, especially the arm of Johnston. On senior night, the freshman played the biggest role serving 25 points, including nine aces.
“I think she’s leading the county in aces,” Howe said. “She came to St. John this year and she is fitting right in with our program. The girls have embraced her, so I’m very much looking to the future.
“You’re basically looking at next year’s varsity team, so they are only going to grow as a group, so I am very excited for the future and hopeful.”
Nagy said she was also excited, but the moment at hand was deeply satisfying as well.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “I mean all these years I’ve waited for my night to come and I love that my team just rallied together. The guys [student section] came to support us, it was just an amazing feeling.”
Statistically, DeCato led the Heralds with 20 kills. She also had 22 digs. Johnston recorded 23 digs, while Chay Oliveras had 23 assists.
For GV, Kaitlyn Baumann had 12 kills
The Mustangs will start sectional tournament Wednesday at Garfield against Berkshire. The Heralds will be back at home tonight to wrap up the regular season with Maplewood.
