Harbor graduate Hood to speak at ACTC banquet

It took a worldwide scourge to stop the Ashtabula County Touchdown Club’s annual banquet after 50 yearly such get-togethers.
Though the club tried to celebrate the 2020 county football season despite the restrictions of COVID-19, the limited program, mostly virtual, proved far too minimal to club members.
The good news is that the banquet is back for 2021 and all of the features that made it a classic return, though the time and place have been changed.
This year the ACTC’s festivities will be held on Dec. 5 at the Andrus Party Center, 2259 West Avenue in Ashtabula, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Doors open at 3:30.
Before this year the banquet was usually held on a Monday evening, but the reasons that was done no longer exist and it was felt the Sunday banquet would be better for most people.
As usual, the program’s main focus will be on honoring the high school football players and teams of the county.
The first-team All-Ashtabula County offensive and defensive teams, as selected by the county head coaches, will be the club’s guests and will be honored.
Several players will receive scholarships that include monetary awards.
The speaker who will begin the program is one of the county’s own, 1982 Harbor graduate Dean Hood. Hood is now the head coach at Division I Murray State University in Kentucky and was chosen as the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the year.
The club will also honor the 17th class of its Hall of Fame, which this year will induct 11 men, including George Adams of Conneaut, Lewis Adams of Pymatuning Valley, Olajuwon Cooper of Lakeside, Michael Meaney of Edgewood, Terry Melaragno of St. John, Pat Mooney of Grand Valley, Jason Perkins of Geneva, Otis Sandidge of Ashtabula, Mark Wagner of Harbor, Dylan Wessell of Jefferson and Bob Hitchcock as contributor.
Scholarships that will be awarded include the East Ashtabula Club Educational Assistance Corporation Scholarship, the John D. Buskirk Scholarship, The Robert M. Herpy Memorial Scholarship, The Warren G. Andrews Memorial Scholarship and the Robert L. Wiese Award. One student-athlete will also receive the Nick Deligianis Courageous Sports Award.
440 and Goal will live stream this year’s event. The Touchdown Club would like to thank the group for their continued support of Ashtabula County football and student athletes.
Tickets are available from George Bellios at 440-821-8257 or gbellios13@gmail.com. The price is $30 per single ticket or a table of eight for $240.
