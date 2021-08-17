Harbor graduate Hood settling in at Murray State

Good decision, bad timing.
That’s how Dean Hood describes his move from being an assistant football coach at Kentucky to taking over as head coach at Murray State.
Hood, a Harbor graduate, was hired in December 2019. But, the coronavirus pandemic hit just months later, forcing adjustments all over the place.
Murray State ended up playing a spring 2021 schedule, instead of a 2020 fall one.
“It was a family decision,” Hood said. “We wanted to be in charge of our culture.”
During a recent interview, Hood said he was going into a special teams meeting, then watching his son play baseball.
Family is important to Hood. He visited his in Ashtabula over the summer.
Getting to this point on the football field was unusual. The Racers finished an abbreviated spring season at 5-2.
“We played in the spring and on Sundays,” Hood said. “There were other factors like COVID testing, contact tracing. Our opener was supposed to be against Southeast Missouri State, but that got pushed back because of ice on the field.”
Despite the circumstances, the 5-2 record marked a tremendous turnaround, as the Racers had not previously won five OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) games since the 2011 season. Murray State began the season at 5-0 and reached as high 13th in the national rankings.
They even played for the OVC title, falling 28-14 to Jacksonville State in the title game.
For his efforts, Hood was selected as the 2020 Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year.
“Coaches get blamed for more than they should and take the credit for more than they should,” he said. “It’s more of a good group of assistants and players. It was a fun year.”
Hood said unifying the team was a challenge.
“There are different ways to motivate a football team,” he said. “The kids bought into what we taught.”
As the fall season looms, the Racers are back to a more traditional schedule, opening at home vs. Mississippi Valley on Sept. 2. Murray State will make two trips to Ohio — at Cincinnati on Sept. 11 and at Bowling Green Sept. 18.
Hood is excited about the prospects of this season.
“We lost some guys, but we have the majority back,” he said. “I didn’t see a dip in the culture. We took over where we left off.”
But Hood has been around football a long time and knows anything is possible.
“Each season is a life of its own,” he said. “We’ll have our adversity and ups and downs.”
The Racers had no restrictions in July and were able to hear guest speakers and bond through activities off the field.
Hood said there’s still protocols in place for those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t. Winning games is important for Hood, but the football scope goes well beyond the field.
“We’re trying to win a championship and we want our guys to be champions ... good husbands, fathers, leaders,” Hood said. “We’re trying to use the football field as a classroom. We’re different in how we go about doing things.
“I’ve never had a guy call me five years out of college and thank me for teaching him how to back pedal.”
