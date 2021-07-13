Brandon Hanna is a football lifer. But basketball opened the door for his latest career path.
He didn’t know that his course in life would change by picking up an assistant coaching job at Jefferson. Hanna became an assistant under boys basketball coach Rob Pisano in 2018.
That was where he met Ed Rankin, who was the head coach of the Jefferson football team.
After getting to know each other, Rankin asked Hanna if he could join the football coaching staff.
Rankin left the program after moving to another state following the 2020-21 academic year.
Now Hanna is the one running the Jefferson football team.
“No prior experience, just playing experience, and had a lot of fun last year under Ed’s leadership calling offensive plays,” Hanna said. “I’ll tell you what, it’s a lot different. Few different hats on this year.”
Hanna takes over a program that was in the middle of a rebuild.
Rankin and the Falcons finished 3-7 in 2020. It was the first multi-win season for Jefferson since going 5-5 in 2016.
“I think our time is now,” Hanna said.
A 2007 graduate of Lakeside, he was the quarterback for the Dragons before going off to play at Lake Erie College.
Hanna still plays football at the semi-pro level and he trains athletes in the Ashtabula area.
He led the Columbus Fire of the Premier Amateur Football League to the division championship in 2015 in an All-Pro season.
The following year he was named a PAFL All-Pro as the Fire won the national championship and was named the championship MVP.
For the last three seasons, Hanna has played for the Erie Express. He led the Express to their first undefeated season in 2018 while registering 1,837 yards of total offense and scoring 24 touchdowns.
That season, the Express made an appearance in
the Gridiron Developmental Football League Xtreme Conference Championship.
“It’s my last year,” Hanna said. “The kids talked me into this last ride so they can kinda see it person.”
Jefferson quarterback
Grant Hitchcock said the
year with Hanna as an assistant made for an easier
transition over the offseason.
He said the time with Hanna has provided a better understanding of the quarterback position.
“He’s really given me a lot of knowledge and background about the position,” Hitchcock said.
Receiver and cornerback Trent Hodge said Hanna’s expertise has allowed for everyone on the field to gain insight into their position.
Hodge said Hanna has the ability to see the game through a quarterback’s eyes, so he can easily direct the rest of the offense from the sideline.
“If you notice, when we were getting beat by those difficult times, we were getting beat 50-0,” Hodge said. “I feel like last year we were getting beat 50-28, 50-30. And him as the offensive coordinator, I feel that’s why. We started scoring more points.”
Hanna is pretty
easy to find on the sideline.
Just look for the most animated man with a headset.
That personality grew on the players last season.
“It’s great,” Hodge said. “Everybody on our team kinda advertised for [Hanna becoming the coach]. We all wanted it because we knew what we could do with him as our coach.”
After this season, Hanna will finally hang up his cleats and helmet.
The extra free
time will allow an opportunity to dive into his next role in football.
“Like I said, there’s a lot of different hats in the coaching position, and it’s a different challenge each week,” Hanna said. “But God doesn’t make a mistake. He’s been preparing me for this moment, and [I’m] just taking it day by day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.