JEFFERSON — High school football camps tend to run along the same track. Practices typically consist of some combination of conditioning, position drills and team reps.
Coaches focus on the physical and fundamental side of the game. But Jefferson's first-year coach Brandon Hanna is focusing more on the mental aspect.
After getting some stretching in early in the day, the team breaks off into linemen and skill position players. The linemen practice blocking and shedding while the skill guys walk through plays and reads.
That portion of practice usually takes around 45 minutes before the players get a water break. Afterward, the two groups unite to run through team reps. The coaches also make sure the players get a session in the film room in between the team's practices.
"The beginning of this looks like a Thursday walk-through for us," Hanna said. "Just refreshing the brain. We've sent a lot of stuff our via social media, our sites, and putting things out for them to study.
"So in the beginning, it's almost like we're getting ready for the test. We got a test in an hour, make sure we refresh their memories. Walking through, teaching, going through techniques every day."
Jefferson is in the middle of a rebuild that saw progress the last two seasons under then head coach Ed Rankin. The Falcons beat Grand Valley in the 2019 season opener, snapping an 18-game losing streak. They finished last season 3-7 and lost to Martins Ferry in the first round of the Division V playoffs.
Hanna's goal is to get into the top half of the Northeast 8 Conference. The Falcons went 1-5 in the NE8 last season.
Jefferson bested Lakeview 49-7 in the final conference game in the sixth game of the season. The Falcons almost beat Hubbard in Week 2, but lost 21-16 after they were unable to cash in on a blocked punt in the final minute.
"We're excited to play some local teams to start the season off, but ultimately, we're looking to compete with the South Ranges, Girards, Polands, Struthers and Hubbard," Hanna said.
The mental approach was the way to go, according to Hanna. But he said that could change as the season progresses. It all depends on how the players react to the lessons and if they continue to improve.
"All the greats touch the basics, even in the pros," Hanna said. "That where we want to be — just keep teaching, teaching, teaching. Then we take the test for the last hour, eat some lunch and get in the weight room after that."
QUARTERBACK
Grant Hitchcock returns at the quarterback position after starting last season as a sophomore. Hitchcock was a threat with the ball as a passer and runner last season.
RUNNING BACK
The Falcons need to replace Daniel Bruckman, who was the Falcons' primary ball carrier last year. Juniors Wade Woodworth and Blaze Blankenship and sophomore Luke Funtash are competing for the starting running back position.
Hanna said he could play all three depending on the weekly game plan and the production of each player.
WIDE RECEIVER
Trent Hodge returns at receiver and is expected to take on a larger role in the offense under Hanna. Hodge started last season, but Hanna expects to use the junior in a variety of different positions and formations in 2021.
Hanna expects to see some plays from senior Jonathan Waszil. Hanna was also impressed with freshman Kaige Boczar.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Juniors Mason Pawlowski, Sam Discher and Reed Edgar return on the offensive line. Pawlowski will retain his spot at center, while Discher stays at left guard and Edgar protects Hitchcock's blindside at left tackle.
Senior Cole Pawlowski saw some time last season at right guard and right tackle. Junior Cole Brake didn't play last season due to injury, but he is an offensive tackle.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Senior Brent Dietrich and Brake will sit in the center of the defensive line at tackle. Senior Ben Feick could also see some time along the offensive and defensive lines.
LINEBACKER
Juniors Wade Woodworth and Preston Reams will man the linebacker positions. The Falcons also have several underclassmen that could step in and provide depth over the course of the year.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Hitchcock and Hodge will return to the secondary after playing last season. Sophomore Caden Heinly will also see some time in the defensive backfield.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Feick returns at kicker for his senior season. He will also handle the punting responsibilities.
