HILLIARD — The idea of being on the podium at the state championship track meet was not on the mind of William Hanchosky, or his coach, two years ago, when the sophomore was not able to get a spot in the 4x800-meter relay.
What a difference two years made as Hanchosky lost his junior season to COVID-19 and then put his mind and body into action earning seventh place in the 800 run on Saturday during the Ohio High School Athletic Assocciation Division I state track and field meet at Hilliard Darby High School.
Hanchosky did the little things to reduce the possibility of injury and improved each week until he found himself passing 11 people in less than a lap. He ran a 1:55.46 for his seventh and had the chance to get a medal in front of friends and family.
Geneva boys coach Emily Long said he anchored the 4X200 and 4X400 meter relays throughout the season to improve his speed and know how to close out a race.
"Our end goal was always this [to be at the state meet], but we knew we had to work at the details," Long said.
Long said Hanchosky was an extremely hard worker and told his disappointed teammates, who failed to qualify for the 4x400 relay finals during preliinary heats on Friday that he would get to the podium for them on Saturday..
Hanchosky is the fifth of five Geneva cross country runners.
When Hanchosky stepped to the line, Long knew her work was over. She said people asked her what she was going to do during the race.
"I'm not going to do anything but stand her and cheer," Long said.
Nick Plant of Canfield won the race in a time of 1:49.79, just a fraction of a section off of the Ohio 800-meter record.
Hanchosky ran a steady first lap and then went to work. He was last, out of 18 runners, with about three quarters of a lap to go when he went to work passing more than half the field on the outside of the track.
"It felt good. I was seeded fourth but I knew the times would be faster," Hanchosky said.
Hanchosky plans to attend Youngstown State University and hopes to run for the Penquins as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.