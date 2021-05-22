On Wednesday, Maggie Waldo reached the Division III regional tournament in the high jump.
Two days later, Waldo made regional in two more events.
Waldo took third in both the pole vault and long jump at Cuyahoga Heights.
She checked in at 7-6 in the pole vault and 16-4 in the long jump to keep her season going.
Waldo, a junior, had competed in the high jump in the past. This year, she took up the pole vault.
“I thought it looked fun and wanted to try it out,” she said.
Waldo just picked up the long jump about four weeks ago.
“The long jump is similiar to the high jump,” she said. “It’s about keeping your knees up and strides.”
Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said Waldo competed well.
“She went in confident and just tried to give it her best effort and things went her way,” Fisher said. “I am really proud of her and we are going to take that same mentality into next week.”
Also for the Mustangs, Kat Clason placed fifth in the 300 hurdles final in a time of 51.59.
At Division III Springfield, Pymatuning qualified four individuals to the regional tournament.
Sierra Tech won the girls pole vault at 7-0.
Ellie Struna collected second in the discus with a 103-6 effort.
On the boys side, Ryan Heym and Brandon Teter took 1-2 in the boys pole vault at 10-9 and 9-0, respectively.
The Lakers also had several athletes place in the top eight.
Josey Miller was fifth in the 1600 run in a time of 5:46.17 and seventh in the 3200 at 13:15.50. McDonald’s Mariah Bregar grabbed the fourth regional-qualifying 1600 spot at 5:44.18.
Also for the Lakers, Rowan Jenkins claimed sixth in the 300 hurdles in a time of 53.54 and seventh in the 100 hurdles at 18.67. Leah DeMoss, Savanna Morrison, Keirsten Marcy and Tech posted seventh in the 4X200 relay in a time of 2:02.95.
PV’s boys 4X400 relay team of Harrison Babic, Heym, Michael Spencer and Jansen Smith finished eighth in a 3:49.05.
DIVISION I
At Riverside, Taylor Hennessey was seventh in the 400 at 1:01.17 and Brian Chaffee took eighth in the 1600 at 4:38.06 for Madison on Friday.
