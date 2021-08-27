GV's Vormelker hired as Allegheny assistant coach

MEADVILLE, Pa. — Jess Vormelker is staying in Pennsylvania — at least for the time being.
The Grand Valley graduate who played basketball at Thiel, then was a graduate assistant coach at Waynesburg, was recently hired as an assistant coach at Allegheny College.
“It’s amazing how things work out,” Vormelker said.
She hoped to stay at Waynesburg, but Allegheny hired Kelly Muffley, who was an assistant at Thiel when Vormelker played.
“I was applying for jobs and she was applying for jobs,” Vormelker said. “It was a whirlwind. I had accepted a job at another school, and she called a couple of hours later. It’s crazy how things come full circle.
Vormelker will get a chance to be involved in different aspects at Allegheny, which is located in Meadville.
“I’m excited for that,” she said. “This is her [Muffley’s] first head coaching job. I’ll work with the players, watch film and recruit. Recruiting will probably be one of my big roles. I like forming relationships.”
After graduating from Thiel with dual certifications in early childhood and special education, she earned a master’s in special education from Waynesburg.
Vormelker started as a graduate assistant at Waynesburg in 2019.
Allegheny competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference with DePauw, Ohio Wesleyan, Wittenberg, Hiram, Denison and Wooster.
But that will change, as Allegheny will return to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference starting in July.
Last season, Allegheny went 6-0 in a abbreviated schedule with the coronavirus pandemic. In the 2019-20 season, the team finished 11-15 overall, 7-9 in the NCAC.
As a student-athlete at Thiel, Vormelker earned All-PAC honors all four years, culminating in being named the PAC Player of the Year and a D3hoops.com All-America Honorable Mention for her senior campaign.
She also earned a pair of Great Lakes All-Region honors, as well as being named a finalist for the prestigious Jostens Trophy twice. As a junior, Vormelker was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team.
She finished her playing career with the Tomcats’ career record for 3-pointers made with 248, and also ranked in the career top five in blocks (125), points (1,681), field goals (567), free throws (299), rebounds (790) and assists (237).
Vormelker is glad to be still involved in basketball.
“I feel very blessed for this opportunity,” she said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to have basketball be my job. Basketball teaches about life. To be able to mentor young student-athletes is amazing.”
Vormelker is also thankful for her support system she’s leaned on so far through her playing days up to now.
“I want to thank my family and coaches for encouraging me to chase my dreams ever since I was a little girl,” she said.
