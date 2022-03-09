When Courtney Hivick looked at options to play basketball and attend school, two stood out — Muskingum and Geneva (Pa.) College.
In the end, the Muskies came to the forefront, and she will continue her schooling and play basketball at Muskingum, a Division III Ohio Athletic Conference school.
Hivick, a Grand Valley senior, said it was difficult decision.
“The Muskingum coach [Erin Eaton] reached out to me in October,” Hivick said. “She’s building a program. Both basketball programs were great.
“Muskingum’s nursing school has a 100 percent pass rate. It’s more of a country feeling ... it made me feel like home.”
Hivick earned first-team Chagrin Valley Conference Metro Division and honorable mention Division III Northeast Lakes district this season.
The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals per game this season.
“Courtney Hivick has been the point guard here for two years and this year she was the captain,” Mustangs coach Bob McKinney said. “Courtney’s energy and leadership on the court is bar none, but she strives on defense and offensive stats sat at the top for the county.
“Courtney’s intensity and effort will be hard to replace next year. Her decision was not easy because she wants to become a nurse and playing basketball while pursuing a degree in nursing will be extremely tough. If she puts the same energy into nursing, she will be very successful in route to achieving her dreams.”
Muskingum finished with a 10-15 overall (4-12 OAC record) this season.
“They have a lot of freshmen,” Hivick said. “It’s all about hard work.”
When weighing her college options, Hivick talked to GV graduates Jess Vormelker and Alexis Mahaffey.
Vormelker shined at GV and Thiel College and is an assistant coach at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania. Mahaffey, last seasons’s girls county player of the year, is playing for Bethany College in West Virginia.
“Jess has been a big help, and Alexis loves it” Hivick said.
Hivick, who also plays volleyball and softball for GV, continues to work on her basketball game.
“I play in AAU tournaments in the spring,” she said. “I work with my AAU coach [Eric Bailey], and hope to get in our gym with assistant coach Nick McClure and coach McKinney.”
The Mustangs finished this past season with an 8-14 overall mark.
“We had a real young team,” Hivick said. “I had to take on being a leader. It was about being patient and being leader helped me. I hope to take that on at Muskingum.”
One of Hivick’s top memories this season was a 37-36 win over Richmond Heights in January.
“My cousin, Lily Easton, hit the game-winning shot for us,” Hivick said. “The fans rushed the court. This year, we were able to sit together, cheer and be one.”
She’ll also miss being on the same court with her teammates.
“I’m starting over,” Hivick said. “I hope I left an impact that can carry over to the team and the middle school girls.”
Hivick ended her career representing GV by winning Most Valuable Player honors in the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation girls All-Star Classic on Tuesday.
She had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in her team’s 60-55 win.
“It feels good when the work I’ve put in the last four years gets recognized,” Hivick said. “It was really nice to get to play with the girls I’ve played against the last four years and get to know them.”
While Hivick will miss playing at GV, she’s looking forward to moving on.
“The coach gave us recruits each other’s numbers,” she said. “I’m excited to get to know them and play at the next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.