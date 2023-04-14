When Nathan Boiarski visited John Carroll University for the next phase of his life, he knew that was the place for him.
“I got to meet a bunch of players, it was a beautiful campus and the academic standards are high,” the Grand Valley senior said. “After what I saw, it seemed like this is where I wanted to go.”
Starting in the fall, Boiarski is planing on studying communications with a focus on digital media and play football for the Blue Streaks, a Division III school who competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
“I’m looking forward to the different competition,” Boiarski said. “There are kids from around the county and area who play for OAC schools.”
Kirtland graduates Joe Torok, Mason Sullivan, Mason Rus and Gage Sullivan are all listed on JCU’s 2023 roster. GV has played Kirtland in the past.
Perennial national power Mount Union leads the way in the OAC, but schools like JCU and Baldwin Wallace have had successes in the past.
“Mount Union is a big rival,” Boiarski said. “If you want to make the playoffs, you’ve got to beat Mount Union.”
On November 12, 2016, the Blue Streaks ended Mount Union’s 112 regular-season game win streak. That was part of JCU’s season run which fell one game short of reaching the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl.
Last season, interim coach Drew Nystrom guided the Blue Streaks to an 8-2 overall mark. Jeff Behrman was hired as JCU’s 20th head coach in December.
The Blue Streaks also have a multitude of alumni associated with National Football League, which includes general managers, coaches and players.
A quarterback/defensive back for the Mustangs, Boiarski is gearing up to play safety-cornerback-linebacker for JCU.
“I’ll play anywhere on defense,” he said. “I’ve always loved defense. It’s a different atmosphere. I like to lay the hammer down.”
in this career, Boiarski attained 146 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, eight pass break-ups and three interceptions.
Boiarski was GV’s starting QB for three years.
He dislocated his ankle and broke his fibula vs. Harvey on Sept. 24, 2021.
Boiarski finished his career with 1,853 yards passing and 1,348 rushing.
“We are very proud of Nathan and the work he has put in on and off the field,” Mustangs coach Clint Nims said. “John Carroll is getting a great young man that will excel on and off the field. We are excited to see Nathan continue his journey.”
An all-Northeast Lakes District football player, Boiarski also had success on the basketball court, including earning Division IV honorable mention All-Ohio this past season.
But Boiarski asserted football is his first love.
“I have a different feeling for football,” he said. “I’ve been playing since I’ve been five. It would be weird if I didn’t play football.”
Boiarski is currently competing for the GV track and field team.
He just missed qualifying state in the long jump last season.
At the Division II regional meet in Youngstown, Boiarski’s best jump was 20-09.50, which placed fifth — one spot away from competing in Columbus.
Salem senior Cam Jaquette posted a 20-10.50 to earn the fourth — and final — state spot.
“I’m definitely trying to get to state,” Boiarski said. “I’m building up my speed. I’m really trying to improve.”
Boiarski is working on getting ready for the 2023 JCU season, which is Sept. 2 vs. the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at home, through weightlifting and gaining weight.
He’ll report to JCU in early August for the start of fall camp.
Boiarski said he’ll miss the high school atmosphere.
“The pregame hype ... pep rallies ... carrying the flag,” he said. “They’re my brothers.”
At the same time, Boiarski is looking forward to creating new memories in a new setting with new people, but the same goal of getting on the field and winning.
“It’s an opportunity to compete and I want to show the skills I have,” he said.
