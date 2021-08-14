GV's Boiarski eyeing improvement at QB

Editor’s Note: This is the fifth of a series of player profiles leading up to the 2021 football season.
ORWELL — While other students at Grand Valley High School took a break from studying, Nathan Boiarski continued to learn. It wasn’t history, science or math. He was studying football.
During free periods in school, made his to GV’s quarterback coach. The two would go over film to see where he needed to make improvements before his junior season.
He worked on his eyes during the offseason. He knew that he needed to improve with his reads for the Mustangs football program to take the next step.
Boiarski saw time as GV’s quarterback last season. But the junior knew there was still much to learn about the position.
“As a sophomore, I got some playing time as quarterback, but I had to struggle reading the defensive backs and linebackers,” Boiarski said. “I definitely stepped up and focused more on that as part of my practices.”
GV wants to have a balanced attack on offense, but head coach Clint Nims said the team will put an emphasis on the run. Boiarski’s athleticism under center will be an important factor in the Mustangs’ offense in 2021.
“Nate, we can do quite a bit with him at quarterback ... natural athlete,” said Zach Hall, who is also a quarterback for the Mustangs. “He can run, throw.”
The rest of the team also identifies Boiarski’s role with the team. Junior lineman Jason Byers called his quarterback the “key that makes this machine go.”
And that recognition started in 2020. Byers recalled a game last season when Boiarski went down with an injury. He said the game had a different feel after Boiarski left the field.
“I remember, it felt like a crusher,” Byers said. “Just seeing him down, I felt like there was no hope.
“I don’t know how to explain it. But he’s definitely a key to this offense and defense.”
Boiarski also understands the responsibilities that comes from the quarterback position.
He’s aware that the whole team looks at him for leadership whether it’s in practice or in a game.
If the younger players on the roster are going to get better, they might take a couple notes from Boiarski’s willingness to grow outside of practice.
“Being the quarterback, kids look up to me,” Boiarski said. “They notice my leadership and they try to follow and be disciplined in practices.”
